'Aishwarya Rai started coming to gym, I knew it was time to leave' Salman Khan's ex Somy Ali on break up

In an interview, Somy Ali discussed Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's growing romance at the time when they were already dating which led to her split.

In the 1990s, Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were an IT couple. The two met on the set of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, and their love affair began. However, their relationship did not work out later on. When Ash and Salman began dating, Khan was already dating Somy Ali and they lived together at the time. In an interview, Somy Ali discussed Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's growing romance at the time, which led to her split.

Somy told Times Now about an incident that occurred on the sets of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. She told the outlet that Salman didn't answer the phone while the shoot was going on. She then called director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who informed her that Khan was now shooting and unable to speak with her. Somy asked him, "If he's in a shot, why aren't you directing it?" Why are you answering my phone call? The logic defied me. I cornered him and he had no idea.

Somy Ali said that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan used to visit Salman Khan's gym while they were living together. Somy and Salman lived on the ground floor of Galaxy, which also featured a gym. When questioned if Salman and Ash fell in love while working out at the gym, Somy explained that the actor fell in love while filming Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.

"I was gathering information from the servants inside who favored me. I felt in my heart that their connection would develop. I knew it was time for me to leave," the actress explained. After a few years of dating, Salman and Aishwarya split up in 2002. The Devdas actress terminated her relationship when it got aggressive.

Latest Videos