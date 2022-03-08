Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Women's Day 2022: Mithali Raj to Mary Kom - Sportswomen who made India proud

    First Published Mar 8, 2022, 10:49 AM IST

    The 2022 Women's Day is being celebrated on Tuesday. We celebrate the greatest Indian sportswomen to date.

    Women's Day 2022 is being celebrated across the globe on Tuesday. On this day, it is about cherishing the accomplishments and celebrating the legacy of women. From the sporting perspective, India has witnessed numerous sportswomen who have made the nation proud. In the same light, we present the greatest Indian sportswomen to make the country proud.

    Mithali Raj
    The former Indian skipper is undoubtedly one of the greatest Indian women cricketers to date. She happens to be the leading run-scorer in women's international cricket. Need we say more?

    Saina Nehwal
    She became a badminton sensation for India once she attained her breakthrough. Besides winning multiple gold medals, she also managed to scale to the top of the BWF Singles Rankings, a feat that was never achieved by any other Indian women shuttler.

    Sania Mirza
    She might be at the twilight phase of her career, but surely, fans would never forget her. She became the first Indian woman to make it to the main round of a Grand Slam singles, especially in 2005, when she managed to reach the pre-quarters of the US Open. With a career-best rank of 27, her performance will be tough to replicate.

    Jhulan Goswami
    If Mithali is the highest run-scorer in women's international cricket, make it a double reason to be proud. Jhulan happens to be the highest wicket-taker in women's international cricket, giving the Indians yet another reason to be proud of its sporting women.

    Mary Kom
    Even in combat sports, an Indian has made us incredibly proud. Mary happens to be a six-time world champion in the field of boxing, a feat that seems complicated to believe even today. With 13 career golds, three silvers and bronze each, her accolades are gems to be cherished.

    Special mentions
    PV Sindhu (Badminton) - World number two, World Championship gold
    Avani Lekhara (para-shooting) - Double medal (including gold) in Tokyo Paralympics
    Dipa Karmakar (gymnastics) - First Indian gymnast to qualify for Olympics, Artistic Gymnastics World Cup gold
    PT Usha (sprinter) - Four Asian Games gold, 14 Asian Championships gold, 34 career medals
    Deepika Kumari (archery) - Four-time gold medalist, including Archery World Cup gold

