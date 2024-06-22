Will MS Dhoni return for IPL 2025? CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan expect him to return

Chennai Super Kings CEO Kasi Viswanathan expressed optimism about MS Dhoni's potential return for IPL 2025, stating that the decision rests with Dhoni himself but hopes are high among fans and management.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) CEO K.S. Viswanathan, affectionately known as 'Kasi Sir,' addressed the speculation surrounding MS Dhoni's potential return to the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2025. In a video posted by the franchise on Thursday, Viswanathan expressed his hopes and the uncertainty surrounding Dhoni's future.

"I do not know. It is a question only MS [Dhoni] can answer," Viswanathan said. "We have always respected the decisions taken by MS. We have left it to him and as all of you know he has always taken his decisions and announced it at the appropriate time."

Despite the ambiguity, Viswanathan remains optimistic about Dhoni's return. "We do expect that we will get a decision as and when he decides. But we are very hopeful he’ll be available for CSK next year," he added. "That is the view and expectation of the fans and mine."

Dhoni stepped away from captaincy duties just ahead of the IPL 2024 season, passing the baton to Ruturaj Gaikwad. Gaikwad guided the team to a fifth-place finish in the points table, narrowly missing the Playoffs due to Net Run Rate.

Speculation about a mega auction later this year has further fueled retirement rumours. If the auction occurs, CSK would need to use one of its retentions on the 42-year-old Dhoni, making many fans brace for a potential announcement about his retirement soon.

As the cricket world waits with bated breath, the hope remains strong among fans and the CSK management that the legendary captain will don the yellow jersey once more.

