Shreyas Iyer and his mother buy Rs 2.9 crore property in Mumbai

Shreyas Iyer and his mother Rohini Iyer recently purchased a 525 sq ft apartment in the heart of Worli, Mumbai, for a whopping Rs 2.90 crore.

Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer is recognized for his outstanding exploits in both regional and international competitions and has grabbed headlines once more, but this time away from the field. The Mumbai-based cricketer and his mother Rohini Iyer recently purchased a 525 sq ft apartment in the heart of Worli, Mumbai, for a whopping Rs 2.90 crore.

The transaction, which was filed on September 19, 2024, drew widespread interest because the specifics were exposed through property registration paperwork obtained by Zapkey. The sale document was signed on July 16. According to the records, the property is located in the Godavari Industrial CHSL building in Adarsh Nagar, Worli, Mumbai.

The purchase rounds out Iyer's already remarkable real estate portfolio, which includes a magnificent penthouse in Lodha World Towers, one of Mumbai's biggest towers. While the current property may appear little in comparison to his prior purchases, its position in Worli—one of the city's most prestigious neighborhoods—makes it a valuable asset.

In July 2018, he purchased a 1701 sq ft property in Worli from Lodha Developers for Rs 8.4 crore, according to records obtained by Zapkey. Several Bollywood celebrities, including Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn, as well as athletes, have previously purchased commercial properties with significant rental yields.

Latest Videos