Shikhar Dhawan birthday: A look at his net worth, cars, bikes and more

Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan is celebrating his 39th birthday today. The left-handed opener retired from international cricket on August 24th of this year. Dhawan contributed to Team India for a total of 14 years. "Gabbar" earned a substantial amount through his strong performances. Shikhar Dhawan's income sources are not limited to Team India but also include brand endorsements and other avenues. Dhawan possesses significant wealth, placing him among the richest cricketers. In this article, we'll delve into the wealth of Team India's "Gabbar."

Cricket receives immense love in India and is the first choice for many. The BCCI showers money on players who perform exceptionally well in cricket. Virat Kohli is a prime example, possessing the highest net worth currently. Alongside Kohli, legends like Sachin Tendulkar and Mahendra Singh Dhoni are also included in the list of wealthy cricketers. Before retiring, Dhawan had been out of Team India for a long time, but his wealth remained unaffected. According to a report by TOI, Shikhar Dhawan has a net worth of $17 million, which translates to approximately Rs 142 crores. This is a considerable sum for a cricketer.

Shikhar Dhawan's earnings are substantial even outside the cricket field. He endorses several brands, generating significant income. Dhawan, also known as "ICC's Mom," has earned well through his remarkable performances in all ICC events. Additionally, he has earned handsomely through the Indian Premier League (IPL), one of the world's most renowned T20 leagues. Shikhar Dhawan played in the IPL from 2008 to 2024, earning Rs 91.8 crores during this period.

Shikhar Dhawan, known for hitting sixes and fours on the field, also enjoys cruising on the road. He has a fondness for cars and bikes. Dhawan owns a Mercedes GL350 CDI, a luxury car. He also possesses an Audi. "Gabbar" has a collection of expensive bikes, including a Harley Davidson Fat Boy and a Kawasaki Ninja ZX 14R.

