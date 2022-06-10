Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ricky Ponting: 'Virat Kohli won't stay down for too long'

    First Published Jun 10, 2022, 10:00 PM IST

    Former Australia captain and legend, Ricky Ponting says that Virat Kohli will have to find a solution but feels the former Indian skipper won't stay down for long.

    Image credit: PTI

    In a recent interview, Ricky Ponting backed Virat Kohli to get out of his slump thanks to his professionalism. Kohli, who was voted ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Decade for the 2010s, has had a dip in form, leading to a two-year wait for a century. Besides a couple of half-centuries, Kohli also struggled to make runs in IPL 2022, which led to talks about a possible break from cricket for the former Indian captain. Ponting, who has the second-most international centuries tied ironically with Kohli, said that he expected Kohli to bounce back because of his work ethic and professionalism.

    Image credit: Getty

    In a recent interview with ICC Review, Ponting said: "There was a lot of talk and conjecture around the IPL about how tired and burnt out he [Kohli] might be. That's for him to work out and assess and find ways to improve, whether it's a technical thing or a mental thing."

    ALSO READ: Virat Kohli beats Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone; reaches 200 million Instagram followers

    Image credit: PTI

    "I'm sure, being the absolute professional that he is, that he'll [Kohli] work it out and work it out pretty quickly. I know from experience that you often bluff yourself as a player that you're not tired, that you're not physically or mentally tired. You always find a way to get yourself up for training; you always find a way to get yourself up for the game," added Ponting.

    Image credit: PTI

    "It's not until you stop and have a couple of days that you realize how tired and exhausted you are. So, that might be exactly where Virat Kohli is now, but I'm pretty sure he won't stay down for too long," Ponting concluded.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IND vs SA 2022, India vs South Africa, Delhi T20I: Rassie van der Dussen-David Miller's magical stand routs India by 7 wickets; netizens shocked-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022, Delhi T20I: Van der Dussen-Miller's magical stand routs India by 7 wickets; netizens shocked

    IND vs SA 2022, Delhi T20I: Ishan Kishan 48-ball 76 steers India past 200 against South Africa, social media cheers-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022, Delhi T20I: Ishan Kishan's 48-ball 76 steers India past 200, social media cheers

    IND vs SA 2022, Delhi ODI: South Africa opts to field; Pant honoured to lead India-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022, Delhi T20I: South Africa opts to field; Pant honoured to lead India

    Ranji Trophy 2021-22 Quarterfinal: Mumbai scripts world-record win; Uttar Pradesh UP, Madhya Pradesh MP progress-ayh

    Ranji Trophy 2021-22 Quarterfinal: Mumbai scripts world-record win; UP, MP progress

    Ranji Trophy 2021-22: Twitter explodes as Mumbai scripts world record with massive 725-run win-ayh

    Ranji Trophy 2021-22: Twitter explodes as Mumbai scripts world record with massive 725-run win

    Recent Stories

    Govt revises Sea Going Allowance for Indian Navy personnel in a landmark move snt

    Govt revises Sea Going Allowance for Indian Navy personnel in a landmark move

    Prophet remarks row: Violence & vandalism pictures grips several states over demand to arrest Nupur Sharma snt

    Prophet row: Violence & vandalism grips several states over demand to arrest Nupur Sharma

    Bukayo Saka Robbed Twitter reacts to Phil Foden winning the PFA Young Player of the Year award-krn

    'Saka Robbed': Twitter reacts to Phil Foden winning PFA Young Player of the Year award

    Sara Ali Khan in sexy bikinis; actress shares her Turkey from Dubai vacation (Pictures) RBA

    Sara Ali Khan in sexy bikinis; actress shares her Turkey from Dubai vacation (Pictures)

    Why Mia Khalifa QUIT adult film industry? Former porn star reveals details [Throwback] RBA

    Why Mia Khalifa QUIT adult film industry? Former porn star reveals details [Throwback]

    Recent Videos

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon