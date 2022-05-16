Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pakistan cricket funding linked to India: Did Ramiz Raja reveal the truth in the past?

    First Published May 16, 2022, 2:25 PM IST

    New reports have revealed that an Indian betting company is sponsoring Pakistan cricket. However, PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja might have indicated the Indian money connection to Pakistan cricket in the past.

    The bilateral cricketing ties between India and Pakistan have been on hold for over a decade, since 2008, following the Mumbai terror attacks. Also, constant cross-border tensions and strained diplomatic relations have done no good to the sport between the two. However, somehow, the financial connections between the two countries in cricket happen to be there. Recently, a report claimed that an Indian betting company is investing its revenue generated from India in Pakistan cricket and sponsoring the events. While it comes as a shock, it somewhat recalls a similar revelation made by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja.

    Last year, Raja revealed that the success of Pakistan cricket in terms of finances was linked to India. He stated that the International Cricket Council (ICC) had a financial module which witnessed it making 90% of its profit from India, aided by the world's richest cricketing body, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). He further asserted that if India decides to stop allowing ICC to make profits, PCB could be affected deeply in terms of finances.

    "The ICC is a politicised body divided between the Asian and Western blocs, and 90% of its revenues are generated from India. It isn't very comforting. In a way, India's business houses are running Pakistan cricket. If tomorrow the Indian PM decides he will not allow any funding to Pakistan, this cricket board can collapse," Raja had told the Senate Standing Committee, reports PTI.

    Besides, Raja had also suggested that the PCB stop being reliant on ICC and begin exploring the local market in terms of cricketing finances. The PCB's 50% funding is currently generated from the ICC's revenue. On the other hand, he has proposed an annual Super Series involving Pakistan, India, Australia and England, which would allow the fans to witness Indo-Pak action every year. At the same time, it would also enable the PCB to generate enough revenues and profits through the series.

