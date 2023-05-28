Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2023 Final, CSK vs GT: Persistent rains force match into reserve day on Monday

    First Published May 28, 2023, 11:28 PM IST

    IPL 2023 Final was scheduled to take place between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on Sunday. However, persistent rains forced the match to be called off on Sunday and will now happen on Monday, which is a reserve day.

    article_image1

    Image credit: PTI

    On Sunday, the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 was moved to the reserved day after relentless rains delayed the toss and subsequently the start of the summit showdown in Ahmedabad. The announcement was made at 10:55 pm local time. The title clash between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings, thus, will be played here at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Monday.

    With the weather forecast not being too promising for the final on Sunday, it only kept getting worse for the fans who had turned up to pack the house. It began raining here in the evening half an hour before the toss time around 6:30 pm local time and did not stop for longer durations at least for the next two-and-a-half hours.

    CATCH ALL IPL 2023 UPDATES HERE

    article_image2

    Image credit: PTI

    However, the rain did stop after 9:00 pm local time and the covers were taken off, with two super soppers already in action from around 8:30 pm. However, a heavy spell of rain returned to force the ground staff to cover the field again and players off the pitch, who had started warming up.

    article_image3

    Image credit: PTI

    There were some serious puddles on the covers and exposed parts of the outfield, which would have taken the groundstaff more than an hour to clear, provided the rain had stopped. As per the rules, the IPL final will have a reserve day on Monday, May 29, in this year's case in case the match is not able to start by the 12:06 am cut-off time, in which case there will be a five-overs per-side contest. There are no such predictions of rain here on Monday, which means that there is a full possibility of a 20-20 over match.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ICC World Test Championship WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Is Virat Kohli the key to success for India against Australia? Michael Hussey remarks-ayh

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Is Virat Kohli the key to success for India against Australia? Michael Hussey remarks

    ICC World Cup 2023 schedule and venues to be announced during ICC World Test Championship Final - Reports-ayh

    ICC World Cup 2023 schedule and venues to be announced during ICC World Test Championship Final - Reports

    IPL 2023: CSK better prepared for final compared to past, says coach Stephen Fleming snt

    IPL 2023: CSK better prepared for final compared to past, says coach Stephen Fleming

    IPL 2023: Is immature bowling line-up the reason for MI Mumbai Indians downfall? Head coach Mark Boucher critiques-ayh

    IPL 2023: Is below-par bowling line-up the reason for MI's downfall? Head coach Mark Boucher critiques

    IPL 2023 Final CSK vs GT Chennai Super Kings versus Gujarat Titans preview Shubman Gill MS Dhoni location venue date time where to watch live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2023 Final, CSK vs GT: 'Old Man' versus a 'Pretender' - Gill gets ready to spoil Dhoni's farewell party

    Recent Stories

    IPL 2023 Final, CSK vs GT, Chennai Super Kings versus Gujarat Titans: Rain delays start of play, here is what can happen-ayh

    IPL 2023 Final, CSK vs GT: Rain delays start of play, here's what can happen

    Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans: Ahead of IPL 2023 Final against GT, CSK Ambati Rayudu announced retirement-ayh

    'No U-turn' - Ahead of IPL 2023 Final, CSK's Ambati Rayudu announces retirement

    New Parliament Inauguration: Why parties in Kerala are calling it a 'black day' for democracy? anr

    New Parliament Inauguration: Why parties in Kerala are calling it a 'black day' for democracy?

    PM Modi holds meeting with CMs of BJP-ruled states on party's good governance agenda: Report AJR

    PM Modi holds meeting with CMs of BJP-ruled states on party's good governance agenda: Report

    Anushka Sharma opens up about doing fewer films; says her priorities changed after becoming mother arb

    Anushka Sharma opens up about doing fewer films; says her priorities changed after becoming mother

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon