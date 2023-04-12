Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2023: 'Rohit brilliantly soaked the pressure against DC' - Shastri delighted with MI skipper's comeback

    First Published Apr 12, 2023, 1:54 PM IST

    IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma bounced back to form for Mumbai Indians during its maiden season conquest against Delhi Capitals on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Ravi Shastri was delighted by the skipper's return to form.

    article_image1

    Image credit: PTI

    Former India coach Ravi Shastri feels Rohit Sharma's return to form augurs well for former five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). MI defeated Delhi Capitals (DC) by six wickets at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday night to register its first win in three games.

    DC scored 172, which was chased down by MI on the last ball, with skipper Rohit playing a captain's knock of 65, his first 50 after 24 innings. "Rohit Sharma brilliantly soaked the pressure against Delhi. He led the side from the front, and this match-winning performance will do him, as well as Mumbai Indians, a world of good. This win will give MI much confidence from now on into the tournament," Shastri told Star Sports.

    CATCH ALL IPL 2023 UPDATES HERE

    article_image2

    Image credit: PTI

    Meanwhile, the legendary Sunil Gavaskar wants former four-time champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni to bat higher up the order to give himself more time. After winning the last away game in style at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, CSK will host former champion Rajasthan Royals (RR) at home in a high-voltage match on Wednesday.

    article_image3

    Image credit: PTI

    It will be Dhoni's 200th match as CSK skipper. "I am hoping MS Dhoni promotes himself higher in the batting order so that he gets to play more than two or three overs in the games. He can make that difference for CSK with his batting because he can score big runs," Gavaskar said.

    (With inputs from PTI)

