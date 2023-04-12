IPL 2023: 'Rohit brilliantly soaked the pressure against DC' - Shastri delighted with MI skipper's comeback

IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma bounced back to form for Mumbai Indians during its maiden season conquest against Delhi Capitals on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Ravi Shastri was delighted by the skipper's return to form.

Image credit: PTI

Former India coach Ravi Shastri feels Rohit Sharma's return to form augurs well for former five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). MI defeated Delhi Capitals (DC) by six wickets at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday night to register its first win in three games.

DC scored 172, which was chased down by MI on the last ball, with skipper Rohit playing a captain's knock of 65, his first 50 after 24 innings. "Rohit Sharma brilliantly soaked the pressure against Delhi. He led the side from the front, and this match-winning performance will do him, as well as Mumbai Indians, a world of good. This win will give MI much confidence from now on into the tournament," Shastri told Star Sports.

CATCH ALL IPL 2023 UPDATES HERE