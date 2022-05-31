Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022: 'Unexpected season but unity in the team will help MI bounce back' - Rohit Sharma

    First Published May 31, 2022, 4:49 PM IST

    Rohit Sharma has admitted that the IPL 2022 season was an unexpected one for the Mumbai Indians. However, the unity in the team will help the franchise bounce back.

    Image credit: IPL

    "Unity in the team" will help record five-time former champion Mumbai Indians (MI) bounce back from its 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) season's howler, according to MI captain Rohit Sharma. Rohit, who struggled with the bat, captained his franchise to their worst position, as it finished tenth in the standings this season. MI, who had won three out of the last five IPL titles heading into the season, struggled to find its combination after the IPL 2022 Mega Auction. Tim David, one of the best players on the team thanks to his powerful hitting, only played nine of the 14 available games. The team also spent ₹8 crore of its auction purse on Jorfa Archer, who did not play a single game due to injury.

    Image credit: IPL

    Despite losing its first eight games and being knocked out of playoff contention very early, MI showed a fight, as it won four of its last six games. The Indian skipper said, "It was an unexpected season, but we want to reflect on the learnings and the positives. It was great to see how the team stuck together and backed each other."

    FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

    Image credit: IPL

    "Now, it's about how we look at the next season and prepare. We managed to end on a high, which was important for us. We are going to come back stronger. The unity in the team is a good sign. I didn't see any of them give up. We stayed together as a family," added Rohit, reports IANS.

    Image credit: IPL

    "They [MI players] were trying their best in training, and I am proud of that. The camaraderie in the team has been excellent. We had one goal, and everyone was working towards it," concluded Rohit.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Sachin Tendulkar reveals his performance-based XI that includes Hardik Pandya; no Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IPL 2022: Sachin Tendulkar reveals his 'performance-based' XI; no Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma

    Road to NBA 2022 Finals, National Basketball Association: How did Golden State Warriors manage a sensational turnaround?-krn

    Road to NBA 2022 Finals: How did Golden State Warriors manage a glorious season?

    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Jos Buttler dancing skills with Yuzvendra Chahal wife Dhanashree Verma are a total hit WATCH-ayh

    IPL 2022: Jos Buttler's dancing skills with Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma are a total hit (WATCH)

    GT beats RR to win IPL 2022: Has Hardik Pandya silenced his critics once and for all cricket pundits speak up snt

    GT wins IPL 2022: Has Hardik Pandya silenced his critics once and for all? Experts speak up

    IPL 2022 Final Indian Premier League RR vs GT Clinical Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans bag title on debut vs Rajasthan Royals to send Twitter on a roll-ayh

    IPL 2022 Final, GT vs RR: Clinical Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat bags title on debut to send Twitter on a roll

    Recent Stories

    UP police arrests man for doing dangerous stunts while driving; uploads video of him apologising - gps

    UP police arrests man for doing dangerous stunts while driving; uploads video of him apologising

    Bengaluru to get its first IKEA store on June 22 - adt

    Bengaluru to get its first IKEA store on June 22

    5 features of iQoo Neo 6 you need to know before purchasing it gcw

    5 features of iQoo Neo 6 you need to know before purchasing it

    Land Rover Defender 130 unveiled 5 things you need to know before you book eight seater SUV gcw

    Land Rover Defender 130: 5 things you need to know before you book eight-seater SUV

    Obscene video case Charge sheet filed against Poonam Pandey Sam Bombay by Goa police drb

    Obscene video case: Charge-sheet filed against Poonam Pandey, Sam Bombay by Goa police

    Recent Videos

    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Have been backed all the way - David Miller on stellar season for GT Gujarat Titans-ayh

    IPL 2022: 'Have been backed all the way' - David Miller on stellar season for GT

    Video Icon