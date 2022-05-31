IPL 2022: 'Unexpected season but unity in the team will help MI bounce back' - Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma has admitted that the IPL 2022 season was an unexpected one for the Mumbai Indians. However, the unity in the team will help the franchise bounce back.

Image credit: IPL

"Unity in the team" will help record five-time former champion Mumbai Indians (MI) bounce back from its 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) season's howler, according to MI captain Rohit Sharma. Rohit, who struggled with the bat, captained his franchise to their worst position, as it finished tenth in the standings this season. MI, who had won three out of the last five IPL titles heading into the season, struggled to find its combination after the IPL 2022 Mega Auction. Tim David, one of the best players on the team thanks to his powerful hitting, only played nine of the 14 available games. The team also spent ₹8 crore of its auction purse on Jorfa Archer, who did not play a single game due to injury.

Image credit: IPL

Despite losing its first eight games and being knocked out of playoff contention very early, MI showed a fight, as it won four of its last six games. The Indian skipper said, "It was an unexpected season, but we want to reflect on the learnings and the positives. It was great to see how the team stuck together and backed each other." FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

Image credit: IPL

"Now, it's about how we look at the next season and prepare. We managed to end on a high, which was important for us. We are going to come back stronger. The unity in the team is a good sign. I didn't see any of them give up. We stayed together as a family," added Rohit, reports IANS.

Image credit: IPL