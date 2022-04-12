IPL 2022 final to be held in Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium - Report

IPL 2022 is being held in three venues in Maharashtra; final of the 15th edition of the T20 league will be played on May 29.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 final is reportedly set to be played at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, and the play-offs are likely to take place in either Lucknow or Kolkata. However, the BCCI is yet to take the final call.

Quoting a source close to BCCI, a Times Now report stated, "IPL final will be played in Ahmedabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Discussions are on to decide the hosts for play-offs with a divide between Lucknow and Kolkata as options."

"BCCI to decide soon between the two cities. While one section believes it should be Lucknow for being the new entrant, others believe Kolkata should also get important matches," the source added to Times Now.

The report states an official call on the matter is yet to be taken by the Board and the IPL Governing Council.

In the 15th edition of the T20 league, Rajasthan Royals are leading the points table, having won three of their four games so far. Kolkata Knight Riders are placed second, while Royal Challengers Bangalore are in the third spot.

Debutants Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans have also been impressive in the league, with Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings and SunRisers Hyderabad registering two wins in four matches each.

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians have struggled to find form along with defending champions Chennai Super Kings as both teams are yet to win a single contest so far.

