    IPL 2022 final to be held in Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium - Report

    First Published Apr 12, 2022, 1:52 PM IST

    IPL 2022 is being held in three venues in Maharashtra; final of the 15th edition of the T20 league will be played on May 29.

    Image Credit: Getty Images (File Photo)

    The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 final is reportedly set to be played at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, and the play-offs are likely to take place in either Lucknow or Kolkata. However, the BCCI is yet to take the final call.

    Image Credit: Getty Images (File Photo)

    Quoting a source close to BCCI, a Times Now report stated, "IPL final will be played in Ahmedabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Discussions are on to decide the hosts for play-offs with a divide between Lucknow and Kolkata as options."

    Image Credit: Getty Images (File Photo)

    "BCCI to decide soon between the two cities. While one section believes it should be Lucknow for being the new entrant, others believe Kolkata should also get important matches," the source added to Times Now. 

    Image Credit: Getty Images (File Photo)

    The report states an official call on the matter is yet to be taken by the Board and the IPL Governing Council.

    Image Credit: Sanju Samson Instagram

    In the 15th edition of the T20 league, Rajasthan Royals are leading the points table, having won three of their four games so far. Kolkata Knight Riders are placed second, while Royal Challengers Bangalore are in the third spot.

    Image Credit: Gujarat Titans Instagram

    Debutants Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans have also been impressive in the league, with Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings and SunRisers Hyderabad registering two wins in four matches each.

    Image Credit: Getty Images (File Photo)

    Five-time champions Mumbai Indians have struggled to find form along with defending champions Chennai Super Kings as both teams are yet to win a single contest so far.

    Image Credit: Getty Images (File Photo)

    Owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, the IPL 2022 is currently being held in Maharashtra's three venues -- Wankhede stadium, MCA stadium and Brabourne Stadium. The final of IPL Season 15 has been scheduled to take place on May 29.

