  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022 to be held in India behind closed doors from March 27 - Reports

    First Published Jan 22, 2022, 5:44 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The IPL 2022 will be held in India, with the season likely to kick off from March 27. Meanwhile, due to COVID restrictions, the matches will be held entirely in Maharashtra and behind closed doors.

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022 to be held in India behind closed doors from March 27 - Reports-ayh

    The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 is gathering steam. The tournament will be witnessing the pre-season mega auction, scheduled for next month. Meanwhile, reports indicate that the competition's start date can be brought ahead to the last week of March, while it could be held entirely behind closed doors, reports ANI.

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022 to be held in India behind closed doors from March 27 - Reports-ayh

    As per Cricbuzz, the tournament could start as early as March 27, preponing it by a week to its previously reported start in the opening week of April. It was decided after the IPL Governing Council, and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) members met with the owners of the ten participating franchises on Saturday. The report also adds that the entire edition could be held in Maharashtra.

    ALSO READ: IPL 2022 - Who will be the next Kolkata Knight Riders captain? Check out the 2 top contenders

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022 to be held in India behind closed doors from March 27 - Reports-ayh

    Mumbai is preferred as the most viable option for having as many as four grounds (Wankhede, Brabourne, DY Patil and Reliance Jio Stadium). Also, if Pune is taken into account, it could become five venues. Venues outside India, notably the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and South Africa, were also considered.

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022 to be held in India behind closed doors from March 27 - Reports-ayh

    While most members were not in favour of the gulf country due to the dew factor, many considered the latter substantial. However, the decision on the same will be made by February 20, based on the COVID situation in Maharashtra. Also, the Mega Auction will be held on February 12-13 in Bengaluru, as scheduled.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    In Pictures: MS Dhoni flourishes mustard crop at his Ranchi farmhouse-ayh

    In Pictures: MS Dhoni flourishes mustard crop at his Ranchi farmhouse

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2021-22, 2nd ODI: Janneman Malan's mettlesome 91 hands Proteas series win; talking points analysed-ayh

    IND vs SA 2021-22, 2nd ODI: Janneman Malan's lively 91 hands Proteas series win; talking points analysed

    WATCH David Warner performs hook step to Srivalli song from Pushpa, netizens go bonkers-ayh

    WATCH: David Warner performs hook step to 'Srivalli' song from 'Pushpa', netizens go bonkers

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2021-22, 2nd ODI: KL Rahul wins toss and opts to bat; moves in with unchanged XI-ayh

    India vs South Africa 2021-22, 2nd ODI: KL Rahul wins toss and opts to bat; moves in with unchanged XI

    Harbhajan Singh tests COVID positive, to miss Legends League Cricket (LLC)-ayh

    Harbhajan Singh tests COVID positive, to miss Legends League Cricket

    Recent Stories

    Malayalam Actor Dileep granted protection from arrest until January 27 by Kerala HC RCB

    Malayalam Actor Dileep granted protection from arrest until January 27 by Kerala HC

    Why did Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas opt for surrogacy? Here's the answer RCB

    Why did Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas opt for surrogacy? Here's the answer

    English Premier League, EPL 2021-22: Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON returnee Riyadh Mahrez to miss Manchester City's clash against Southampton; here's why-ayh

    EPL 2021-22: AFCON returnee Riyadh Mahrez to miss Manchester City's clash against Southampton; here's why

    After deleating separation post Samantha Ruth Prabhu is found doing this RCB

    After deleating separation post Samantha Ruth Prabhu is found doing this

    In Pictures: MS Dhoni flourishes mustard crop at his Ranchi farmhouse-ayh

    In Pictures: MS Dhoni flourishes mustard crop at his Ranchi farmhouse

    Recent Videos

    Republic Day 2022: Indian Navy contingent practices March past during rehearsals of big day-dnm

    Republic Day 2022: Indian Navy contingent practices March past during rehearsals of big day

    Video Icon
    Citing threat to financial stability Russia proposes ban on use and mining of cryptocurrencies

    Citing threat to financial stability, Russia proposes ban on use and mining of cryptocurrencies

    Video Icon
    Sputnik V vaccine shows higher Omicron-specific antibodies than Pfizer, reveals study

    Sputnik V vaccine shows higher Omicron-specific antibodies than Pfizer, reveals study

    Video Icon
    Amar Jawan Jyoti row: Veterans call 'merging' of flames 'true tribute to fallen heroes'

    Amar Jawan Jyoti row: Veterans call 'merging' of flames 'true tribute to fallen heroes'

    Video Icon
    explained why Indonesia will build whole new capital called Nusantara to replace sinking Jakarta

    Explained: Why Indonesia will build whole new capital called Nusantara to replace ‘sinking’ Jakarta

    Video Icon