IPL 2022 to be held in India behind closed doors from March 27 - Reports

The IPL 2022 will be held in India, with the season likely to kick off from March 27. Meanwhile, due to COVID restrictions, the matches will be held entirely in Maharashtra and behind closed doors.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 is gathering steam. The tournament will be witnessing the pre-season mega auction, scheduled for next month. Meanwhile, reports indicate that the competition's start date can be brought ahead to the last week of March, while it could be held entirely behind closed doors, reports ANI.

As per Cricbuzz, the tournament could start as early as March 27, preponing it by a week to its previously reported start in the opening week of April. It was decided after the IPL Governing Council, and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) members met with the owners of the ten participating franchises on Saturday. The report also adds that the entire edition could be held in Maharashtra. ALSO READ: IPL 2022 - Who will be the next Kolkata Knight Riders captain? Check out the 2 top contenders

Mumbai is preferred as the most viable option for having as many as four grounds (Wankhede, Brabourne, DY Patil and Reliance Jio Stadium). Also, if Pune is taken into account, it could become five venues. Venues outside India, notably the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and South Africa, were also considered.