IPL 2022: DC's Mitchell Marsh hopeful win against SRH will get season back on track

On Thursday, Delhi Capitals scripted a 21-run win over SunRisers Hyderabad in IPL 2022. Meanwhile, Mitchell Marsh feels the win will get DC's season back on track.

Delhi Capitals (DC) was back to winning ways against former champion SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 50 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, DC scripted a 21-run win to rise to the fifth place. Meanwhile, DC all-rounder Mitchell Marsh feels the victory was highly important and was hopeful of things getting back on track for the side.

Marsh was decent with the ball, as the pacer bagged 1/36, while he feels DC is going in the right direction. "It's great to have a win. Hopefully, this win sets us up for the rest of the tournament. With ten teams in the tournament, every game is massive. The way we all performed against Sunrisers Hyderabad was a step in the right direction," he told DC after the success. FULL SCORECARD: IPL 2022 - DC vs SRH (Match 50)

SRH's Nicholas Pooran threatened to take things away from DC in the closing stages with a quickfire 62. On being asked if Marsh was tensed with the situation, he replied, "I had great confidence in the boys. We were just one wicket away from getting back in the match in that situation. I think it was good to be put in those situations leading into the back end of the tournament. We performed under pressure as a bowling unit which was really good to see."

DC pacer Khaleel was also impressive with figures of 3/30, as he reviewed his performance by saying, "It always feels great to perform well for the team and if that performance helps the team win, then it's an even better thing. I am happy, but we still have a lot of work to do. We have four matches to go and we have to win as many games as we can." FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

