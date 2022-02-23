  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs SL 2021-22: Chahar, Suryakumar ruled out of T20Is due to injuries

    First Published Feb 23, 2022, 11:56 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    India and Sri Lanka clash in three T20Is starting Thursday. India's Deepak Chahar and Suryakumar Yadav have suffered injuries and have been ruled out.

    Starting Thursday, India is all set to go head-on against neighbour Sri Lanka in a three-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series. However, the Indians have been dealt with a couple of injury setbacks. Due to injuries, pacer Deepak Chahar and batter Suryakumar Yadav have been ruled out.

    As per the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), "Deepak sustained a right quadriceps injury during bowling while Suryakumar suffered a hairline fracture during a fielding attempt in the third and final T20I against the West Indies in Kolkata on Sunday. They will now head to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for further management of their injuries."

    ALSO READ: IND vs SL - Have deep respect for Saha, says Dravid after wicket-keeper was sidelined

    Interestingly, no replacements have been announced for Chahar and Yadav. India already has a 16-member squad available for the series, rendering it redundant to rope in reserves. Also, both the players are limited-overs specialists and were not in the team for the two-Test series against Lanka that follows the T20Is.

    It happens to be a relief for the Indian team management. However, it will be interesting to see if Chahar and Yadav get fit before the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL), which is likely to get underway from March 27. Chahar plays for the defending champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK), having been repurchased for a whopping ₹14 crore, making him the highest-paid player in the side. Meanwhile, Yadav has been retained by record five-time winner Mumbai Indians (MI) for ₹8 crore.

    ALSO READ: Saha hits out at Dravid, Ganguly following Test snub against Sri Lanka

    India's updated squad for Lanka T20Is
    Rohit Sharma (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah (vc) and Avesh Khan.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Wriddhiman Saha: My nature isn't such that I will harm anyone to the extent of ending someone's career-ayh

    'Hurt and offended' Saha warns of revealing journalist name if threats continue

    Why cricketers prefer Indian Premier League IPL over any other Twenty20 T20 league?-ayh

    Why cricketers prefer IPL over any other T20 league?

    Pakistan Super League, PSL 2022: Haris Rauf slaps Kamran Ghulam for dropping catches; here's what happened next-ayh

    PSL 2022: Haris Rauf slaps Kamran Ghulam for dropping catch; here's what happened next

    Wriddhiman Saha journalist controversy: BCCI to speak to wicketkeeper and investigate claims of threat-ayh

    Saha journalist controversy: BCCI to speak to wicketkeeper and investigate claims of threat

    Neeraj Chopra, Dinesh Karthik to celebrate India-UK Week of Sport-ayh

    Neeraj Chopra, Dinesh Karthik to celebrate India-UK Week of Sport

    Recent Stories

    UP Election 2022 DyCM Maurya brands Opposition as goons tells voters to hurt them with votes gcw

    UP Election 2022: DyCM Maurya brands Opposition as goons, tells voters to 'hurt' them with votes

    Donald Trump says Ukraine crisis could have been averted if he was President gcw

    Donald Trump says Ukraine crisis could have been averted if he was President

    Queen Elizabeth death hoax: Hollywood Unlocked founder Jason Lee says 'I trust my sources' RCB

    Queen Elizabeth death hoax: Hollywood Unlocked founder Jason Lee says 'I trust my sources'

    football Kai Havertz over Romelu Lukaku as Chelsea frontman Football pundits have their say

    Havertz over Lukaku as Chelsea's frontman? Football pundits have their say

    Rajasthan Budget 2022-23: Key announcements made by Ashok Gehlot

    Rajasthan Budget 2022: 25 key announcements made by Ashok Gehlot

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Mumbai City vs East Bengal: SCEB players are demonstrating that they can win against everyone - Mario Rivera on MCFC loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: SCEB players are demonstrating that they can win against everyone - Rivera on MCFC loss

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Mumbai City vs East Bengal Match Highlights (Game 98): MCFC grazes past SCEB to make Top-4 return-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 98): MCFC grazes past SCEB to make Top-4 return

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu Urban Local Body Election 2022: Celebrations erupt at DMK headquarters in Chennai

    Tamil Nadu Urban Local Body Election 2022: Celebrations erupt at DMK HQ in Chennai

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, BFC vs OFC: Odisha is trying to keep up the mood - Kino Garcia on Bengaluru defeat-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Odisha is trying to keep up the mood - Kino Garcia on Bengaluru defeat

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, BFC vs OFC: It's essential for Bengaluru to still be in the race - Marco Pezzaiuoli on Odisha win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: It's essential for Bengaluru to still be in the race - Marco Pezzaiuoli on Odisha win

    Video Icon