IND vs SL 2021-22: Chahar, Suryakumar ruled out of T20Is due to injuries

Starting Thursday, India is all set to go head-on against neighbour Sri Lanka in a three-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series. However, the Indians have been dealt with a couple of injury setbacks. Due to injuries, pacer Deepak Chahar and batter Suryakumar Yadav have been ruled out.

As per the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), "Deepak sustained a right quadriceps injury during bowling while Suryakumar suffered a hairline fracture during a fielding attempt in the third and final T20I against the West Indies in Kolkata on Sunday. They will now head to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for further management of their injuries."

Interestingly, no replacements have been announced for Chahar and Yadav. India already has a 16-member squad available for the series, rendering it redundant to rope in reserves. Also, both the players are limited-overs specialists and were not in the team for the two-Test series against Lanka that follows the T20Is.

It happens to be a relief for the Indian team management. However, it will be interesting to see if Chahar and Yadav get fit before the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL), which is likely to get underway from March 27. Chahar plays for the defending champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK), having been repurchased for a whopping ₹14 crore, making him the highest-paid player in the side. Meanwhile, Yadav has been retained by record five-time winner Mumbai Indians (MI) for ₹8 crore.