Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs SA 2022-23: Jasprit Bumrah replaced by Mohammed Siraj for T20I remainder

    First Published Sep 30, 2022, 9:56 AM IST

    Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of the ongoing T20Is in India against South Africa and the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup. Meanwhile, Mohammed Siraj has been roped in as his replacement for the T20Is.

    Image credit: Getty

    On Friday, pacer Mohammed Siraj was roped in as the replacement for injured pace speargun Jasprit Bumrah for India's remaining couple of Twenty20 International (T20I) games against South Africa. Bumrah was ruled out of the ongoing home series and the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup due to a back stress fracture on Thursday.

    Image credit: Getty

    "The All-India Senior Selection Committee named Mohd. Siraj as a replacement for injured Jasprit Bumrah for the remainder of the T20I series against South Africa. Bumrah has sustained a back injury and is currently under the supervision of the BCCI Medical Team," a statement from Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah read.

    ALSO READ: ICC T20 World Cup 2022 - Massive blow for India, Jasprit Bumrah ruled out with back stress fracture

    Image credit: Getty

    The 28-year-old Siraj has featured in five T20Is and scalped five wickets. His last T20I game was against Sri Lanka in Dharamsala in February.

    Image credit: PTI

    India leads the three-game T20Is against South Africa 1-0 after a sweeping eight-wicket win in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. The second and third matches will be played in Guwahati (October 2) and Indore (October 4).

    ALSO READ: SURYAKUMAR YADAV TOUCHES 'SKY-LINE', BECOMES INDIA'S HIGHEST T20I RUN-SCORER IN A CALENDAR YEAR

    Image credit: PTI

    India squad for South Africa T20Is: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc & wk), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Umesh Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Shahbaz Ahmed and Mohammed Siraj.

    (With inputs from PTI)

