IND vs AUS 2022-23: Pat Cummins flies back home for personal reason; to return in time for 3rd Test

Australian skipper Pat Cummins has returned home from the tour of India due to a "serious family illness" following the second Test in Delhi. The cricket.com.au apprised that Cummins was returning to Sydney but is anticipated to return to India for a remaining couple of Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, to be played in Indore and Ahmedabad on March 1-5 and 9-13.

With India winning the second Test in three days on Sunday, both teams have received an additional two days' break. India and Australia will also feature in a three-match One-Day International (ODI) series starting March 17. Australia, which has failed miserably against the Indian spinners on tour, will require something extraordinary to direct a fightback in the series.

