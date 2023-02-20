Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: Pat Cummins flies back home for personal reason; to return in time for 3rd Test

    First Published Feb 20, 2023, 11:37 AM IST

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: Australia is 0-2 down in the four-Test series for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India. Meanwhile, Pat Cummins has flown back home for personal reasons but will return on time to lead the Aussies in the 3rd Test.

    Australian skipper Pat Cummins has returned home from the tour of India due to a "serious family illness" following the second Test in Delhi. The cricket.com.au apprised that Cummins was returning to Sydney but is anticipated to return to India for a remaining couple of Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, to be played in Indore and Ahmedabad on March 1-5 and 9-13.

    With India winning the second Test in three days on Sunday, both teams have received an additional two days' break. India and Australia will also feature in a three-match One-Day International (ODI) series starting March 17. Australia, which has failed miserably against the Indian spinners on tour, will require something extraordinary to direct a fightback in the series.

    With the six-wicket win in Delhi, India has taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the four-match series and retained the Border-Gavaskar trophy. Australia has remained winless in a Test series in India since 2004, while it has failed to win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on four consecutive occasions.

    (With inputs from PTI)

