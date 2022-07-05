IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston Test: 'India needed to bowl in better areas' - batting coach Vikram Rathour

India is on the verge of losing the Edgbaston Test after a poor outing with the ball on Monday. Batting coach Vikram Rathour has rued the Indians bowling in the wrong areas.

Image credit: Getty

While India dominated most of the phase in the rescheduled fifth and final Test against England for the Pataudi Trophy, the latter has made a fine comeback to the game. Playing at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Monday (Day 4), chasing a puritanical total of 378, the hosts have done a fine job with the bat, as it is 259/3 and needs 119 runs to win, thanks to half-centuries from Alex Lees, Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow. In the meantime, the Indian batting coach lauded the English comeback while feeling that the visiting bowlers could have bowled at a better line and length.

இந்திய அணியில் பந்தை நன்றாக ஸ்விங் செய்யக்கூடிய மற்றும் நல்ல வெரைட்டியான ஃபாஸ்ட் பவுலிங் யூனிட் உள்ளது. ஆஃப் ஸ்பின்னர் மற்றும் ரிஸ்ட் ஸ்பின்னர் என 2 விதமான ஸ்பின்னர்களும் உள்ளனர் என்று இந்திய அணிக்கு இருக்கும் சவாலையும் இந்திய அணியின் பலங்களையும் பற்றி பேசியுள்ளார் சச்சின் டெண்டுல்கர்.

Image credit: Getty