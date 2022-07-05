Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston Test: 'India needed to bowl in better areas' - batting coach Vikram Rathour

    First Published Jul 5, 2022, 10:54 AM IST

    India is on the verge of losing the Edgbaston Test after a poor outing with the ball on Monday. Batting coach Vikram Rathour has rued the Indians bowling in the wrong areas.

    Image credit: Getty

    While India dominated most of the phase in the rescheduled fifth and final Test against England for the Pataudi Trophy, the latter has made a fine comeback to the game. Playing at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Monday (Day 4), chasing a puritanical total of 378, the hosts have done a fine job with the bat, as it is 259/3 and needs 119 runs to win, thanks to half-centuries from Alex Lees, Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow. In the meantime, the Indian batting coach lauded the English comeback while feeling that the visiting bowlers could have bowled at a better line and length.

    இந்திய அணியில் பந்தை நன்றாக ஸ்விங் செய்யக்கூடிய மற்றும் நல்ல வெரைட்டியான ஃபாஸ்ட் பவுலிங் யூனிட் உள்ளது. ஆஃப் ஸ்பின்னர் மற்றும் ரிஸ்ட் ஸ்பின்னர் என 2 விதமான ஸ்பின்னர்களும் உள்ளனர் என்று இந்திய அணிக்கு இருக்கும் சவாலையும் இந்திய அணியின் பலங்களையும் பற்றி பேசியுள்ளார் சச்சின் டெண்டுல்கர்.

    "We had a pretty ordinary day with our batting. We could not convert starts. The game can still open up if two wickets fall early tomorrow morning. It's not beyond [Mohammed] Shami and [Jasprit] Bumrah. We needed to bowl better, in better areas; a couple of dropped catches also made a difference," felt Rathour during the post-day press conference, reports IANS.

    ALSO READ: IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston Test - Root-Bairstow half-centuries make England favourites to win

    Image credit: Getty

    In the meantime, English opener Lees sounded optimistic about England's winning chances, saying, 'If we bat well for the first 30-40 minutes tomorrow morning, we should be in a pretty strong position. We are very optimistic. [Ben] Stokes' spell turned the game on its head. The [English] bowling this morning was the biggest turning point. The ultimate belief is that from one to 11, we can do it. My role was to put some pressure on the Indian bowlers."

