    SRH co-owner Kavya Maran breaks down after finals defeat to KKR

    First Published May 27, 2024, 9:40 AM IST

    In the IPL 2024 final, Kolkata Knight Riders secured their third title with a dominant win over Sunrisers Hyderabad, leaving SRH owner Kavya Maran visibly emotional. Shreyas Iyer's leadership and stellar performances from players like Venkatesh Iyer and Mitchell Starc defined KKR's victory in the season's climax.

    SRH Owner Kavya Maran's Emotional Reaction

    SRH co-owner Kavya Maran was visibly emotional after her team's defeat in the IPL 2024 final against KKR. 

    Viral Video Captures Maran's Tears

    A video of Kavya Maran's tearful moment quickly circulated on social media platforms. This was a heartbreaking moment for Maran and SRH fans after coming so close to the IPL title.

    Emotional Display After IPL 2024

    The viral video captured Kavya Maran wiping away tears and waving towards the crowd in Chennai. Kavya Maran's support for SRH has been unwavering, and her emotional reaction resonated with fans.

    Social Media Circulates Maran's Emotional Moment

    Maran's emotional reaction reflected the disappointment of SRH's loss in the high-stakes match. Despite the loss, Maran acknowledged the efforts of the SRH players and coaching staff throughout the season.

    Fans Sympathize with Maran's Emotions

    Fans and cricket enthusiasts expressed empathy towards Maran's emotional display. Maran's reaction highlighted the passion and investment that owners have in their IPL teams.

    Roller coaster play-offs ride

    The viral video of Kavya Maran's emotional moment underscored the emotional rollercoaster of IPL finals and the high stakes involved.

