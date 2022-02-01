Captaincy is just an honour and responsibility for Virat Kohli - Gautam Gambhir

Virat Kohli has done away with Team India captaincy duties. Meanwhile, Gautam Gambhir feels that the role was an honour and responsibility for the Delhite.

Virat Kohli was in the headlines for stepping away from the captaincy duties. At the same time, his controversial axe as the One-Day International (ODI) skipper drew widespread attention from the fans and criticisms. In the meantime, Gautam Gambhir feels that Kohli has nothing to be ashamed of, as the captaincy was simply honour and responsibility for him.

Talking to India Today, Gambhir indicated that it is like a kid growing up who dreams of winning every match for the country. He reckoned that no one dreams of leading the side since day one. As a result, it hardly changes as per him. However, if it does, there could be a significant issue. "Captaincy is just an honour and responsibility, and I'm sure Virat would be thinking the same way," he quoted.

Kohli stepped down from the Twenty20 International (T20I) role after the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup, where India had a poor outing, getting ousted in the Super 12 stage. He was then dropped from the ODIs role and was wholly replaced by Rohit Sharma in the limited-overs. Although he continued to lead in the Tests, failure to win the series in South Africa compelled him to leave that role too.