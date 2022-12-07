BAN vs IND 2022: Rohit all but out of Test series with finger dislocation; Chahar, Kuldeep out of 3rd ODI

Rohit Sharma, Deepak Chahar and Kuldeep Sen have been ruled out of the third ODI against Bangladesh because of their respective injuries.

India skipper Rohit Sharma is all, but out of the remainder of the Bangladesh tour, including the Test series, as he will be "flying back home" to consult experts after sustaining a finger injury, head coach Rahul Dravid said after the team lost the second ODI and series to the home team.

The coach also said that rookie speedster Kuldeep Sen and injury-prone pacer Deepak Chahar would not be able to play in the third ODI in Chattogram due to hamstring and back problems, respectively.

"It (thumb injury) isn't too great. Some dislocation and some stitches. Fortunately, not a fracture and so, I was able to bat," Rohit said at the post-match presentation, having scored a valiant half-century, albeit in a losing cause. However, coach Dravid said that he is not sure whether Rohit will be able to play the Test series starting December 14 in Chattogram.

"Rohit, Kuldeep and Deepak have been ruled out of the third match. Rohit will fly back to Mumbai and consult with an expert and see how it (injured finger) is. We are not in a position to say whether he will be able to play the Test series. It is too early as of now," Dravid said.

But since Rohit acknowledged a dislocation, it would be at least three to four weeks before he can resume hitting in the nets. When it comes to confirming injuries, Dravid is well renowned for using the cautious route.

Rohit dropped Anamul Haque off Mohammed Siraj in the second over's fourth ball, leaving him at the second slip with a bloodied hand. The team physio escorted him off the field. He was brought to a hospital in Dhaka for a scan, and the initial care for the injured area included numerous sutures.

"India Captain Rohit Sharma suffered a blow to his thumb while fielding in the 2nd ODI. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him. He has now gone for scans," the BCCI stated in a media release earlier in the day.

In the meantime, Chahar's wound has let a can of worms loose. In the second ODI, he experienced a stiff hamstring from bowling. He only bowled three of his allotted overs. Actually, this is Chahar's third breakdown in the previous four months. He missed the IPL and was out for nearly six months due to hamstring and back issues.

After one match against Zimbabwe upon his return, he experienced pain once more, and he was eventually forced to be removed during the ODI series against South Africa. Due to a stiff back, he was also disqualified from the T20 World Cup in Australia.

"There are a few injury concerns. We need to get to the bottom of this. Need to try and monitor them because it's important to understand this. When they come to play for India, they need to be at more than 100 per cent. We need to monitor their workload because we can't have guys coming in to play for the country half-fit," Rohit said.

