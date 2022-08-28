Asia Cup T20 2022, IND vs PAK: Pakistan players to sport black armbands; here's why

On Sunday, Pakistan will meet arch-rival India in the 2022 Asia Cup T20 in Dubai. During the game, the Pakistani players will be sporting a black armband, supporting the flood victims in Pakistan.

Image credit: Getty

It will be one for the ages, as arch-rivals India and Pakistan are all set to battle in Game 2 of the Asia Cup T20 2022 on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium. It would be their first meeting since last year at the same venue when the latter had beaten the former during the ICC T20 World Cup by ten wickets. The Men in Blue will be hungry for payback, while the Men in Green will be eager to hand further pain to the former. In the meantime, the Pakistanis would also play for a cause, supporting the flood victims back home by wearing black armbands during the game.

Image credit: Getty

Pakistan has received some heavy rainfall this year, leading to catastrophic floods. The provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and Sindh have been the most affected, leading to loss of life and properties. Meanwhile, Balochistan remains disconnected from the country due to fresh rains, while residents near the bank flee for their lives, reports IANS. ALSO READ: ASIA CUP T20 2022, IND VS PAK: WILL THE BREAK FROM CRICKET ALLOW KOHLI TO GET BACK INTO RUN-SCORING?

Image credit: Getty