Asia Cup T20 2022, IND vs PAK: Will the break from cricket allow Kohli to get back into run-scoring?

India will begin its 2022 Asia Cup T20 commitments against Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday. It would also see the return of Virat Kohli after a short break. Meanwhile, Mohammad Kaif feels Kohli should be back to scoring runs.

Image credit: Getty

As far as former Indian skipper and top-order batter Virat Kohli is concerned, he has been going through one of the most challenging phases of his career. He has consistently struggled to score runs and has been without an international century for nearly three years. While he was on a short break from the sport for the last couple of months, he is making his comeback to the side. On Sunday, he will play India's Asia Cup T20 2022 opening match against arch-rival Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium. While fans wonder if the break would be of any help to him that could allow him to get back into scoring runs, former Indian middle-order batter Mohammad Kaif sounded optimistic about it.

Image credit: Getty

Speaking to IANS in an exclusive interaction, Kaif reckoned, "I think Virat Kohli will get advantage from the break he took. His mind was switched off as there were a lot of thoughts in his mind, which is not a good thing as a cricketer wants that there isn't much doubt in mind." ALSO READ: ASIA CUP T20 2022 - CAN INDIA ACCOMMODATE BOTH RISHABH PANT, DINESH KARTHIK IN PLAYING XI?

Image credit: Getty

"Doubts had come into his mind by how he played, and his form wasn't that great. It was the first time in Virat Kohli's life that such a phase came where he wondered where to get runs from. In his journey, he has such dream spells where phases like this didn't come," added Kaif.

Image credit: Getty

"He was making centuries, winning matches for his team was inspiring people as a leader and captain, and many were following what Virat Kohli was doing on the field. But for the first time, he was in a phase in his life where the bat was quiet for two-three years, wasn't the captain as Rohit Sharma has taken over and many other players came," Kaif continued. ALSO READ: ASIA CUP T20 2022, IND VS PAK - ROHIT, KOHLI AND OTHER TEAM INDIA MEMBERS SPEAK ON THE OCCASION

Image credit: Getty