Ashes 2021-22: Josh Hazlewood to be back for final three Tests, Pat Cummins available for Boxing-Day Test

Australia looks all set to be 2-0 up in the 2021-22 Ashes. Meanwhile, Josh Hazlewood has been confirmed for the final three Tests. Also, Pat Cummins is marked available for Boxing-Day Test.

It has been one-way traffic in the Ashes 2021-22. While Australia is 1-0 up in the five-Test series against England, it looks set for a 2-0 lead in the Adelaide Test. Meanwhile, the squad for the remaining three Tests has been reportedly decided by Cricket Australia (CA), with Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins returning.

Hazlewood, who suffered a side strain in the opening Test at the Gabba in Brisbane, has been cleared for return in the remaining three Tests, reports ESPNCricinfo. He was replaced by pacer Jhye Richardson, while all-rounder Michael Neser was handed his debut in Adelaide. On the other hand, skipper Cummins, who was forced to miss out on Adelaide after coming in close proximity of a COVID-infected person, is back in the reckoning. ALSO READ: Ashes 2021-22, Adelaide Test (D/N): Jos Buttler's drops to Joe Root's injury - The talking points from Day 4

In the meantime, opener Marcus Harris has retained his place in the squad, despite struggling at scoring in the first two Tests. However, he does not have a guaranteed starting place in the following Boxing-Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), with Usman Khawaja being in the reckoning.

Also, seamer Mitchell Starc appears to have an issue with his back in Adelaide. While it has barely affected his bowling performance, the management will decide whether he should feature at MCG. Notably, if either of Australia's big three pacers misses out, Richardson and Neser would be in the calculation. ALSO READ: Ashes 2021-22, Adelaide Test (D/N) - Joe Root dependency to follow-on lethargy - The talking points from Day 3

Moreover, the MCG pitch this time would be vastly different from the last time that produced a draw in 2017-18. In recent years, it has made results and was also evident in the Sheffield Shield games this season. On the other hand, the fourth Test pitch at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) would be competitive for a draw, while the final Test track at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart will be bewitching to see.