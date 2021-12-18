  • Facebook
    Ashes 2021-22, Adelaide Test (D/N): Joe Root dependency to follow-on lethargy - The talking points from Day 3

    Australia continued to pile pressure on England in the second 2021-22 Ashes Test in Adelaide. On Day 3, Australia led by 282 runs. Here, we analyse the talking points.

    Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, AUS vs ENG, Adelaide Test (D/N): Joe Root dependency to follow-on lethargy - The talking points from Day 3
    Ayush Gupta
    Adelaide SA, First Published Dec 18, 2021, 10:00 PM IST
    It has been Australia all around in the second Test against England of the Ashes 2021-22 at the Adelaide Oval. On Day 3 of the Test on Saturday, the host managed to earn a lead of 282 runs, while it refused to enforce the follow-on on the visitor. With Australia looking set for another win and a 2-0 lead by Day 4 on Sunday, we analyse some of the talking points from Day 3.

    Why not enforce follow-on?
    Australia is not a big fan of follow-on. Despite leading by 237 runs in the second innings, the Aussies opted to bat again to consolidate the lead further. However, is the current margin of 200-plus runs lead not enough to enforce the follow-on. If that is the case, the International Cricket Council (ICC) might extend the margin to 250-300 runs to enforce the follow-on, giving the bowling side more flexibility in making the follow-on a successful one.

    Dawid Malan turning out England's Marnus Labuschagne
    Malan played a gritty knock of 80. But, he failed to covert it to more significant innings. Nonetheless, he has done well for England batting at number three in the format to consolidate the batting order. Analysing correctly, he is turning out to be England's Labuschagne, who can hold the fort with his composed batting. But Malan will have to convert his innings to a big one.

    "

    Is England dependent on Joe Root?
    While England has a healthy batting line-up, skipper Root happens to be the giant powerhouse in it. While he played a framed knock of 62, England began to quiver following his dismissal. After his dismissal, only a couple of batters entered the double figures. It has been a similar pattern that has been witnessed in the English side for quite some time now. It brings us to the question that if England is over-reliant on Root. And, if it is, warning bells might be ringing for the side.

    Should Root open?
    England's top-order is not in the best of form right now. With the openers getting dismissed for cheap, England can promote Root as the opener. With his tendency to play in an organised fashion, he can curb the early fall of wickets and pile pressure on the bowlers rather than allowing them to gain early breakthroughs and having the upper hand right away.

    Last Updated Dec 18, 2021, 10:00 PM IST
