    Ashes 2021-22, Adelaide Test (D/N): Jos Buttler's drops to Joe Root's injury - The talking points from Day 4

    Australia continues to stay at the top of its game. On Day 4 of the second Ashes 2021-22 Test against England in Adelaide, it has handed a target of more than 400 runs. Meanwhile, we analyse the talking points.

    Ayush Gupta
    Adelaide SA, First Published Dec 19, 2021, 5:41 PM IST
    There has barely been any fightback from England. On the other hand, Australia remains on the top, piling pressure on the visitors even on Sunday. On Day 4 of the second 2021-22 Ashes day-night Test at the Adelaide Oval, the host has handed a target of more than 400 runs. We analyse the talking points from Day 4, with England struggling and Australia looking poised for a win on Day 5, needing six wickets to win.

    Jos Buttler's blunders behind the stump a concern
    Buttler was once again notable for his wicketkeeping. While he pulled off beauties to get rid of Marcus Harris and Steven Smith, he has been highly inconsistent. He had dropped Smith for a duck off pacer Stuart Broad. Notably, the drop catch could have been comfortably completed by Buttler. While his acrobatic abilities are commendable, he needs further brush-up skills.

    Buttler needs to deliver with the bat too
    Not just wicketkeeping, but Buttler has failed to deliver with the bat as well, scoring an unfortunate duck in the first innings. Coming seven down, Buttler must pay with some run-scoring strokes he is famous for in the limited-overs. However, his failure might compel the English management to go for trusted wicketkeeper-batter Jonny Bairstow or even Olie Pope.

    "

    Marcus Harris continues to under-impress
    Meanwhile, Australia seems to be having problems regarding its opening, and it happens to be Marcus Harris. He has hardly delivered in the series so far. While he scored three and an unbeaten nine in the opening Test at the Gabba in Brisbane, he managed just three and 23 in this Test. Harris will likely get one final chance in the following Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). However, the Australian management might already ponder giving renowned opener, Usman Khawaja.

    Joe Root's suspected injury might be a massive setback for England
    Root has been England's saviour on countless occasions and somewhat continued the trend in this series. Although he has yet to score a century Down Under, he seemingly suffered a blow to his abdomen from a brutal short-pitched delivery from seamer Mitchell Starc and fell soon after for 24 off the same man. Not sure if he is indeed injured or how severe the injury is, but he did look in utter discomfort. If he happens to be ruled out of the MCG Test, it could not just be a massive blow for the visitor, but curtains for England.

