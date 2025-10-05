Why Are e-commerce Platforms Charging Extra for Cash on Delivery? Govt Seeks Answers
Cash on Delivery: The e-commerce sector is booming. However, it's known that Cash on Delivery orders are charged more than prepaid ones. Now, a Union Minister has reacted strongly to this.
Strict action on charges
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi warned e-commerce sites of strict action for extra fees. He said charging for Cash-on-Delivery (COD) is illegal and a 'dark pattern' against fair trade.
Discussion on social media
A user on X complained about hidden fees on sites like Flipkart, such as 'handling' and 'promise' fees. This was compared to 'rain fees' from food delivery apps.
Warning of strict action
The minister confirmed receiving complaints. The Dept. of Consumer Affairs (DCA) is investigating and will take strict action for any violations to ensure transparency.
GST benefits, complaint resolution
The govt is also checking if GST benefits are reaching consumers. The National Consumer Helpline has already resolved 3,981 GST-related complaints to ensure fairness.
