Image Credit : Google

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi warned e-commerce sites of strict action for extra fees. He said charging for Cash-on-Delivery (COD) is illegal and a 'dark pattern' against fair trade.

Discussion on social media

A user on X complained about hidden fees on sites like Flipkart, such as 'handling' and 'promise' fees. This was compared to 'rain fees' from food delivery apps.