FASTag Penalty Cut: Central Govt Announces Major Change for Motorists
The double toll fee system for vehicles without FASTag at toll plazas has been changed. According to the new rule effective from November 15, drivers only need to pay 1.25 times the fee via UPI.
Image Credit : Google
Suffering from double charges!
To collect money digitally, FASTag was made mandatory for all four-wheelers from 2021. Since then, those without or with an expired FASTag had to pay double the toll fee.
Image Credit : Google
Collecting 2x the fee!
For example, if a FASTag vehicle was charged Rs 100 at a toll plaza, a non-FASTag vehicle had to pay Rs 200. This caused hardship and extra expense for many people.
Image Credit : Google
Reduced fee!
The Ministry of National Highways has a new solution. Vehicles without a valid FASTag can now pay 1.25 times the fee via UPI. So, instead of paying Rs 200, you'll only pay Rs 125.
Image Credit : Freepik
Effective from November 15th!
This new procedure will be implemented nationwide from November 15. This will help drivers travel smoothly through toll plazas and encourage government digital transactions.
