Why 444-Day FD Is a Smarter, Safer Bet Than Regular Deposits
Many public sector banks have launched special 444-day fixed deposit (FD) schemes. These are gaining popularity as they offer slightly higher interest rates compared to regular FDs.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
444-Day FD Interest
Investors often choose FDs for stable returns with low risk. Public sector banks (PSUs) have introduced 444-day special FDs. These offer slightly better interest than regular FDs, making them popular.
SBI Interest Rate
SBI offers 6.60% on 444-day FDs. A Rs 7.25 lakh investment could grow to around Rs 7.85 lakh. Similarly, a Rs 9.25 lakh investment might reach about Rs 10.02 lakh.
Punjab & Sind Bank Offer
Punjab & Sind Bank offers 6.70% interest. A Rs 7.25 lakh investment could become around Rs 7.86 lakh, and Rs 9.25 lakh could grow to about Rs 10.03 lakh. This is slightly higher than SBI's rate.
Canara Bank and IOB
Canara Bank offers 6.50% interest. A Rs 7.25 lakh investment would become roughly Rs 7.84 lakh, and Rs 9.25 lakh would reach around Rs 10.00 lakh. Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) offers the highest at 6.75%. With IOB, Rs 7.25 lakh could grow to about Rs 7.87 lakh, and Rs 9.25 lakh to around Rs 10.03 lakh.
Investor Considerations
These 444-day FDs offer slightly higher returns than regular FDs and are safer due to government backing. However, interest rates can change. Confirm with bank officials and consult a financial advisor before investing.