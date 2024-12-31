What is DigiYatra? How it works and why data privacy is ensured

The move comes after a media report suggested that DigiYatra data was being used to detect discrepancies in tax filings.

Amid growing concerns over data privacy, the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Income Tax Department have issued clarifications denying allegations that passenger data from the DigiYatra app is being shared with tax authorities. The move comes after a media report suggested that DigiYatra data was being used to detect discrepancies in tax filings.

What is government's stand on data privacy?

In a post on X, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said that DigiYatra adheres to a strict data privacy framework. The app follows the Self-Sovereign Identity (SSI) model, ensuring that Personally Identifiable Information (PII) and travel credentials are stored exclusively on the user's device. Additionally, airport systems automatically delete passenger data within 24 hours of flight departure. "The DigiYatra app does not share passenger data with tax authorities. If a user uninstalls the app, all stored data is permanently erased," the ministry clarified.

The Income Tax Department also refuted claims about using DigiYatra data to target tax evaders. "There is no move by the Income Tax Department to utilize DigiYatra data for such purposes as of now," the department said in a statement. Suresh Khadakbhavi, CEO of the DigiYatra Foundation, echoed these assurances, terming the reports "unfounded claims based on unknown sources."

What is DigiYatra?

DigiYatra is a biometric-enabled travel initiative launched by the Ministry of Civil Aviation to streamline passenger journeys at airports. It employs a Facial Recognition System (FRS) for contactless identification at checkpoints such as airport entry, security checks, and boarding gates.

Passenger data on DigiYatra is encrypted and stored on the user's device. Registration requires Aadhaar-based verification and a self-image capture. After completing the process, passengers scan their boarding pass, and encrypted credentials are securely shared with the airport.

Accessing the DigiYatra app:

The DigiYatra app is available for download on the Google Play Store (Android) and App Store (iOS). Registration involves verifying your phone number, linking Aadhaar credentials, and capturing a selfie to complete the setup.

