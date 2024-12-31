What is DigiYatra? How it works and why data privacy is ensured

The move comes after a media report suggested that DigiYatra data was being used to detect discrepancies in tax filings.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Dec 31, 2024, 2:52 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 31, 2024, 2:52 PM IST

Amid growing concerns over data privacy, the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Income Tax Department have issued clarifications denying allegations that passenger data from the DigiYatra app is being shared with tax authorities. The move comes after a media report suggested that DigiYatra data was being used to detect discrepancies in tax filings.

article_image2

What is government's stand on data privacy?

In a post on X, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said that DigiYatra adheres to a strict data privacy framework. The app follows the Self-Sovereign Identity (SSI) model, ensuring that Personally Identifiable Information (PII) and travel credentials are stored exclusively on the user's device. Additionally, airport systems automatically delete passenger data within 24 hours of flight departure.

"The DigiYatra app does not share passenger data with tax authorities. If a user uninstalls the app, all stored data is permanently erased," the ministry clarified.

article_image3

The Income Tax Department also refuted claims about using DigiYatra data to target tax evaders. "There is no move by the Income Tax Department to utilize DigiYatra data for such purposes as of now," the department said in a statement.

Suresh Khadakbhavi, CEO of the DigiYatra Foundation, echoed these assurances, terming the reports "unfounded claims based on unknown sources."

article_image4

What is DigiYatra?

DigiYatra is a biometric-enabled travel initiative launched by the Ministry of Civil Aviation to streamline passenger journeys at airports. It employs a Facial Recognition System (FRS) for contactless identification at checkpoints such as airport entry, security checks, and boarding gates.

article_image5

Passenger data on DigiYatra is encrypted and stored on the user's device. Registration requires Aadhaar-based verification and a self-image capture. After completing the process, passengers scan their boarding pass, and encrypted credentials are securely shared with the airport.

article_image6

Accessing the DigiYatra app:

The DigiYatra app is available for download on the Google Play Store (Android) and App Store (iOS). Registration involves verifying your phone number, linking Aadhaar credentials, and capturing a selfie to complete the setup.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

India's Blue economy gets boost in Chattisgarh; Supply fish across country vkp

India's Blue economy gets boost in Chattisgarh; Supply fish across country

Bengaluru gears up for New Year: Buy 3 liquor bottles, get 1 free; Police warn of counterfeit alcohol vkp

Bengaluru gears up for New Year: Buy 3 liquor bottles, get 1 free; Police warn of counterfeit alcohol

Bengaluru: HUDCO sanctions Rs 27,000 crore loan for Peripheral road project vkp

Bengaluru: HUDCO sanctions Rs 27,000 crore loan for Peripheral road project

Chikkamagaluru sees surge in tourists as homestays, resorts go full for New Year celebrations vkp

Chikkamagaluru sees surge in tourists as homestays, resorts go full for New Year celebrations

Stocks to track: Major UPDATES on Ola Electric, Hero MotoCorp, JSW Energy, Reliance Power AJR

Stocks to track: Major UPDATES on Ola Electric, Hero MotoCorp, JSW Energy, Reliance Power

Recent Stories

Salah to Lewandowski: Top 10 goal contributors across Europes major leagues in 2024 dmn

Salah to Lewandowski: Top 10 goal contributors across Europe’s major leagues in 2024

IRCTC to RVNL: Railway stocks see major gains as top investment picks NTI

IRCTC to RVNL: Railway stocks see major gains as top investment picks

Anurag Kashyap SLAMS Hindi cinema's obsession with stardom, remakes; plans to move to south; Read on ATG

Anurag Kashyap SLAMS Hindi cinema’s obsession with stardom, remakes; plans to move to south; Read on

UP woman climbs electric pole to confront lineman over power cut, forces him to back down (WATCH) vkp

UP woman climbs electric pole to confront lineman over power cut, forces him to back down (WATCH)

'Tera baap bol raha hoon...': Chhattisgarh BJP MP caught abusing contractor over phone; WATCH viral video shk

'Tera baap bol raha hoon…': Chhattisgarh BJP MP caught abusing contractor over phone; WATCH viral video

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon