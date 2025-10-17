What if You Don't Get Your Job Bonus? These 7 Smart Investments Can Be Your Diwali Gift
Worried about missing your year-end bonus this Diwali? You don’t have to skip festive celebrations or financial growth. Experts suggest seven smart investments as alternatives to boost savings and generate potential returns.
Diwali Gift
With Diwali around the corner, many professionals eagerly anticipate their year-end bonuses to fuel festive spending. But what if your bonus is delayed, reduced, or doesn’t arrive at all? Financial experts say you don’t have to compromise on your Diwali celebrations or financial growth. Instead, strategic investments can serve as a smart alternative gift to yourself.
1. Digital Gold:
Digital gold platforms allow you to invest small amounts, even Rs 100, and accumulate wealth over time. With the price of gold expected to rise during festive seasons like Dhanteras, this can act as both a savings tool and a potential investment for the future.
2. Mutual Funds via SIPs:
Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) in mutual funds let you invest consistently with moderate risk exposure. Equity-focused SIPs can help generate long-term wealth, while debt-based SIPs offer more stability for conservative investors.
3. Stock Market ETFs:
Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) offer a diversified exposure to stock indices like Nifty or Sensex. They’re suitable for investors looking for potential growth without picking individual stocks, reducing risk while keeping your portfolio dynamic.
4. Government Bonds or Savings Schemes:
For risk-averse individuals, government bonds, PPF, or NSC are safe options. They provide guaranteed returns and are a dependable way to save during festive seasons, especially if liquidity is a concern.
5. Fixed Deposits or Recurring Deposits:
FDs and RDs in banks remain a preferred choice for conservative investors. They offer assured returns, tax-saving options under Section 80C, and predictable maturity benefits, making them a safe Diwali gift to your future self.
6. Cryptocurrencies (Small Allocations Only):
For investors comfortable with higher risk, a small allocation in cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin or Ethereum could offer significant returns over time. Experts recommend keeping exposure limited and viewing it as a long-term speculative investment.
7. Diversified Investment Baskets:
Consider a combination of digital gold, mutual funds, and fixed deposits. A diversified approach balances risk and potential returns, ensuring that your Diwali savings are not just spent but also invested wisely.