West Bengal govt employees seek update on 25% Dearness Allowance payment
Following the Supreme Court's order to pay the pending DA to state government employees, a staff organization has sent a legal notice to Nabanna. Employees are worried about the government's plan and timeline for DA payment.
| Published : May 26 2025, 11:20 AM
1 Min read
110
Image Credit : our own
Legal Notice to Nabanna
Government employees are concerned as CM Mamata Banerjee hasn't addressed the DA case verdict. A staff organization sent a legal notice to Nabanna.
210
Image Credit : Asianet News
How will the 25% DA arrears be paid?
The Supreme Court directed the state government to clear 25% DA arrears within 6 weeks. Discussions are underway on how these arrears will be paid.
310
Image Credit : our own
Allegations of State Govt Employees
State government employees allege the Mamata government is delaying DA payments. CM Banerjee stated they'll act according to the law.
410
Image Credit : our own
Demand for DA equal to Central Govt
State government employees have been fighting for DA equal to the central government's, protesting and taking legal action.
510
Image Credit : our own
DA Money Still Not Received
Despite winning legal battles, employees haven't received their DA, making them apprehensive.
610
Image Credit : our own
Demand for 7th Pay Commission
Along with DA, state government employees are demanding the formation of the 7th Pay Commission as they're still under the 6th.
710
Image Credit : google
DA Arrears May Not Be Paid Directly
Sources suggest the state government plans to deposit DA arrears into PF accounts, though no official announcement has been made.
810
Image Credit : Getty
Confusion Over Timeline
No timeline has been revealed. Employees are concerned about the lack of clarity on the government's plan and how it will be implemented.
910
Image Credit : AI Generated Photo
Legal Notice
The Confederation of State Govt Employees confirmed authorities received their legal notice regarding DA arrears.
1010
Image Credit : Getty
How Will This Money Be Paid?
Discussions are ongoing about how the 25% DA arrears will be paid, but CM Mamata Banerjee hasn't commented yet.
