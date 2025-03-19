user
Industry body ISMA eases concerns, says sugar availability in India is adequate

ANI |Published: Mar 19, 2025, 8:56 AM IST

Indian sugar industry body ISMA affirmed on Tuesday the stable and sufficient availability of sugar for the ongoing 2024-25 (October--September) marketing season, dispelling any concerns about potential shortages and supply constraints. Sugar marketing season in India runs from October to September.

With a projected closing stock of 54 lakh tonne by September 2025, ISMA, in a statement, said that it projects that India's sugar reserves will remain "more than adequate" to meet domestic demand.

As of March 15, 2025, the Indian Sugar and Bio-Energy Manufacturers Association (ISMA) said India had produced approximately 238 lakh tonnes of sugar, with around 200 sugar mills (38 per cent of the total mills) still operational.

In Uttar Pradesh, ISMA said nearly 75 per cent of factories are running, and improved cane recovery is expected to extend the crushing season until April. Meanwhile, although Maharashtra and Karnataka experienced lower cane yields, ISMA said operations in select Karnataka mills are likely to resume during a special season in June/July 2025.

Mills in Tamil Nadu are also set to operate during this period. Following a review by ISMA's Executive Committee on March 12, 2025, the net sugar production estimate, after diverting 35 lakh tonne for ethanol production, was revised to 264 lakh tonne.

"Despite reduced output in some regions, the association assures that sugar availability will comfortably meet domestic demand," ISMA said in the statement.
ISMA remains optimistic about the upcoming 2025-26 season, backed by favourable weather conditions and improved planting.

"The 2024 monsoon has enhanced cane planting, particularly in Maharashtra and Karnataka, setting the stage for an on-time start of the crushing season in October 2025," said ISMA.

The apex industry body said the government's recent sugar export policy is a boon for the industry. After restricting the sugar trade in the 2023-24 season, the central government allowed sugar producers to export 1 million tonnes of sweetener on January 21 this year. The government restricted sugar exports in the previous year, presumably to maintain price stability in domestic markets.

ISMA said it has "significantly benefitted the industry." "This policy has helped balance domestic sugar stocks while providing financial stability to millers. The timely exports have allowed mills to make prompt cane payments, benefiting 5.5 crore farmers and their families," ISMA supplemented.

