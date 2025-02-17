West Bengal govt's big update on DA hike: Employees to get massive payout

On February 12, during the state budget announcement, West Bengal government employees were promised a 4% DA increase, raising it from 14% to 18%. However, exciting news has emerged regarding further developments on this front.

Central government employees under the 7th Pay Commission are receiving DA at a rate of 53%. A 4% DA increase for West Bengal government employees was announced during the state budget on February 12th.

This will increase the DA rate from 14% to 18% for lakhs of employees. The announced 4% DA (Dearness Allowance) increase did not satisfy the West Bengal government employees. New information has emerged regarding this situation.

A 4% Dearness Allowance increase for state government employees was announced in the budget. State government employees have repeatedly expressed their dissatisfaction with this increase.

The DA difference between central and state government employees is 39%. Announcing only a 4% DA increase against this backlog is like giving alms.

State government employees' lawyer, Firdous Shamim, claims a significant victory for the employees in the DA issue.

The lawyer states that state government employees have won the DA arrears case six times in the State Tribunal Administrative (SAT) and Calcutta High Court. A seventh victory is expected in the Supreme Court.

He claims, 'We firmly believe that we will win in the Supreme Court as well, because DA is a legal right of state government employees, as stated in the Ropa Rule 2009. Therefore, state government employees will receive their due DA. The future of many state government employees depends on this case.'

