West Bengal government employees to get big salary hike from April 1?

West Bengal: Speculation about salary and DA increases for state government employees is coming to an end. Reports indicate that state government employees are set to receive double their current salary starting April 1st.

West Bengal state government employees have been in the news for a long time. There has been much speculation about the percentage increase in their DA. Despite various discussions about DA, no confirmed news has been released, leading to dissatisfaction among employees.

Amidst this discontent, big news has emerged. The Chief Minister is reportedly planning a significant decision to appease the state government employees. A major change is expected from April 1st, with state government employees' salaries set to double. It is being reported that state government employees will receive double their salary from April 1st. An announcement is expected soon.

Recently, the General Secretary of the State Government Employees Confederation, Malay Mukherjee, made specific comments on this issue, highlighting the difference between central and state government salaries.

He questioned the total earnings of a state government employee with a basic salary of 60,000 rupees, explaining that DA (Dearness Allowance) is 10% of the basic salary (6,000 rupees) and HRA (House Rent Allowance) is 12% (7,200 rupees), totaling 73,200 rupees.

Similarly, for central government employees with a basic salary of 60,000 rupees, DA is 30% (30,000 rupees). HRA is 27% (16,200 rupees), and transport allowance is 4,800 rupees, totaling 111,000 rupees. Regardless, a double salary increase for state government employees is expected soon.

