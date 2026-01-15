Vizag's Big Tech Moment: Cognizant Bets on Andhra, Starts Operations in Visakhapatnam
Andhra Pradesh: Since the coalition government took office, a big push is being made for investments. Major IT companies are now flocking to the state. IT giant Cognizant recently launched its operations in AP.
Cognizant's temporary operations begin in Visakhapatnam
IT giant Cognizant is moving into Vizag. CM Chandrababu Naidu laid the foundation for its permanent campus in Kapuluppada, and a temporary office is now open in Hill-2.
First phase of operations with 800 employees
The temporary office is all set to start with 800 employees. 500 have already transferred to Vizag, with 300 more senior staff on the way. Operations will officially kick off on the 26th.
Ambitious plan with a target of 25,000 jobs
Cognizant CEO Ravi Kumar says 4,500 more employees are coming to Vizag soon. The company has promised the CM to create 25,000 jobs, aiming to turn Vizag into a major IT hub in 3-4 years.
Boost to real estate and local economy
Cognizant's arrival is already shaking up Vizag's real estate. Housing demand is up in areas like Kapuluppada and Madhurawada. This will also boost local businesses and create jobs.
More IT companies
Cognizant's move has drawn more IT firms to Vizag. Companies like Capgemini and TCS are now in talks. TCS is set to start with 2,000 employees, with a new campus planned.
