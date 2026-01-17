- Home
Vijay Sales' 'Mega Republic Day Sale 2026' has begun! Huge discounts on iPhone 17, laptops, and smart TVs. Find the sale dates and offer details here.
It's a great time to buy new gadgets! Vijay Sales has kicked off its annual 'Mega Republic Day Sale 2026' from January 17, with huge discounts on top brands.
Double delight for Apple lovers! (Apple Offers)
Apple products are hot deals! iPhones start at just ₹47,490, with the new iPhone 17 series from ₹78,900. MacBooks start at ₹81,900. Get instant bank discounts too.
Up to 65% off on Smart TVs! (Smart TV Deals)
Turn your living room into a mini theater! Get up to 65% off on VISE brand TVs. Smart TVs start at just ₹8,490, and QLED TVs at ₹10,590. Great deals on Sansui too.
Smartphones and Other Devices
Other brands have huge price drops too! Budget phones start at ₹6,999, and laptops from ₹25,990. Gaming gear starts at ₹1,499, with smartwatches from just ₹1,399.
Discounts on Home Appliances Too
Grab home essentials too! Washers and fridges start at ₹8,990, ACs at ₹24,390. Small appliances from ₹499. Use bank cards for instant discounts or choose No-Cost EMI.
