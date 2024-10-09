Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Vi's Diwali prepaid plans: FREE Netflix, unlimited calls and more!

    Telecom users in India choose recharge plans based on data, calling benefits, and free OTT subscriptions. Vi offers free Netflix subscriptions with some of its prepaid plans, making it a great choice for those who love digital content.

    First Published Oct 9, 2024, 1:20 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 9, 2024, 1:20 PM IST

    Free Netflix Offer

    In today's market, telecom users carefully evaluate each recharge plan before making a decision, especially considering data and calling benefits and free access to popular OTT platforms like Netflix. Among these, getting a free Netflix subscription is a big deal. And Vi offers the same with some of its prepaid plans. These plans come with data, calling and Netflix access for a specified period of time.

    This is very attractive to users who constantly use digital content. One of the most attractive options offered by Vi is the Rs.1,198 prepaid recharge plan. This plan stands out because it includes a free Netflix subscription. This gives priority to many users when choosing a recharge package.

    Diwali Offer

    You can enjoy unlimited voice calls to any network in India, which is a standard offering. But it is valuable for people who need to be connected frequently. This is solid data for users who want to stream, browse or work on the go.

    A total of up to 140GB of data will be included during the 70 day validity period. While texting is now low with many instant messaging apps, this benefit is useful for those who still rely on SMS for communication. But the unique feature of this plan is definitely the Netflix subscription. This plan offers free Netflix access for three months.

    Vodafone Idea

    Provides users with a great opportunity to enjoy premium content at no extra cost. Streaming shows and movies on Netflix is a great way to pass the time. And Vi's offer makes this plan even more attractive. Vi goes the extra mile by offering several unique features over prepaid plans from competitors like Jio and Airtel.

    This feature allows you to use unlimited data from 12:00 AM to 6:00 AM without counting towards your daily limit. This is perfect for night owls who like to binge-watch shows or download large files. This is a unique feature. This allows you to carry over any data you don't use from your daily limit until the weekend.

    Vodafone Idea Plans

    This feature is not commonly found in prepaid plans from other telecom providers. Vi offers additional data benefits in the form of "Data Delights". This allows you to get up to 2GB of additional data per month when needed. The second prepaid plan that offers a free Netflix subscription is priced at Rs 1,599.

    This plan is designed for users who need more data on a daily basis and want a longer validity period. If you are a heavy data user for work or entertainment, this plan gives you more daily data than the Rs 1,198 plan.

    With its 84-day validity period, it includes a total of 210GB of data. Unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day, like the Rs 1,198 plan, this plan also offers unlimited calling to all networks and a daily 100 SMS allocation.

    Netflix Plan

    You get a three month Netflix subscription for free. Allows you to enjoy your favorite shows and movies without paying extra. Like the Rs 1,198 plan, the Rs 1,599 plan also includes these additional benefits, giving you even more flexibility and value for your money.

    While Jio and Airtel are the most popular telecom providers in India, Vi's prepaid plans, with their unique features like free Netflix subscription and weekend data rollover, make them a strong contender. These plans offer excellent value.

