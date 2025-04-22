Vegetable prices on the rise: Tomato and onion cost more in Chennai's Koyambedu Market
Tomato prices have slightly increased in Chennai's Koyambedu market. Onions are selling for 30 to 40 rupees per kilogram. Prices of other vegetables have decreased.
Fluctuating Tomato Prices:
As a result, 6 to 8 kilograms of tomatoes were sold for 100 rupees in the following weeks. Similarly, due to high onion yield, one kilogram was sold for 20 rupees. It is predicted that the fluctuating prices of tomatoes and onions may rise again in the coming weeks.
Green Vegetable Prices:
Today in Chennai's Koyambedu market, 3 kilograms of tomatoes are being sold for 50 rupees. Onions are sold for 25 to 40 rupees per kilogram depending on quality. Similarly, the prices of green vegetables have also decreased.
Drumstick and Bean Prices:
Large onions are sold for 20 to 25 rupees per kilogram, small onions for 40 rupees, tomatoes for 15 to 20 rupees, green chilies for 20 rupees, drumsticks for 50 rupees, eggplants for 20 rupees, cluster beans for 90 rupees, beans for 70 rupees, and ginger for 50 rupees per kilogram.
Carrot Prices:
Butter beans are sold for 80 rupees per kilogram, broad beans for 39 rupees, cabbage for 15 rupees, carrots for 30 rupees, cauliflower for 15 rupees, okra for 20 rupees, pumpkin for 20 rupees, radish for 15 rupees, ridge gourd for 50 rupees, and snake gourd for 25 rupees per kilogram in Chennai's Koyambedu market.