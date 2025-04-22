Indian share market outlook for April 22: Will bulls or bears dominate?
After a 3-day break, the stock market witnessed a strong rally on Monday, April 21st. The Sensex closed 855 points higher, while Nifty gained 274 points. What's the market outlook for April 22nd? Learn which sectors to focus on and which to avoid.
| Published : Apr 22 2025, 08:11 AM
1 Min read
1- Avoid Overvalued Stocks
Market experts advise investors to avoid overvalued stocks. Focus on stocks in sectors driven by domestic demand.
2- Focus Sectors
Experts suggest focusing on automobiles, banking and financial services, telecom, power, internet, real estate, and healthcare companies catering to the local market.
3- Sectors to Avoid
Experts recommend avoiding export-themed stocks. Investors should also stay away from IT, industrials, metals, and cement sectors for the time being.
4- India-US Trade Deal
India's moderate stance amidst the US-China global trade war could be beneficial. A trade agreement between the US and India seems likely in the coming days, driving market optimism.
5- FII Return
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) are showing renewed interest in Indian markets, with further growth anticipated. This follows a period of significant selling by FIIs.
6- Corporate Earnings
Over 100 companies, including HCL Technologies, Tata Consumer Products, Axis Bank, HUL, SBI Life Insurance, Tech Mahindra, and Maruti Suzuki, will release their quarterly results this week, impacting market direction.
7- IMF Meeting
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank meeting from April 21st-26th will address economic issues like the trade war and global growth, potentially influencing the market.
