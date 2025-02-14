Valentine's Day: Smart financial planning tips for couples starting a business

While shared goals can strengthen relationships, financial stress can create tensions. Effective financial planning is crucial for both business success and personal stability.

On Valentine's Day, many couples not only celebrate love but also embark on new business ventures together. While shared goals can strengthen relationships, financial stress can create tensions. Effective financial planning is crucial for both business success and personal stability. Here are seven key financial strategies for couples launching a business together:

1. Build a strong financial safety net:

Running a business comes with uncertainties, making an emergency fund essential. Financial experts recommend separate funds for personal and business expenses. Couples should save three to six months' worth of personal expenses and maintain a business reserve covering one to three years, depending on industry volatility.

2. Maintain separate finances:

Financial independence is crucial to prevent disputes and manage risks. Experts advise keeping personal and business finances separate to streamline bookkeeping, tax filing, and liability management. Couples should also draw a fixed salary from the business to maintain stability.

3. Prioritise insurance for protection:

Insurance is key to safeguarding both personal and business interests. Couples should invest in term life insurance and health insurance to protect against unforeseen expenses. Business-related coverage, including property, liability, and key person insurance, can help mitigate financial risks.

4. Leverage tax-saving opportunities:

Indian tax laws offer deductions for business expenses, including rent, salaries, and legal fees under Section 37 of the Income Tax Act. Additionally, depreciation on assets can be claimed under Section 32. Couples should also take advantage of tax benefits under Sections 80C and 80D for provident fund contributions and health insurance.

5. Invest for long-term personal goals:

Business ownership provides financial control but shouldn’t delay personal financial goals. Retirement planning, children's education, and wealth accumulation should remain priorities. Couples should allocate funds according to risk tolerance and investment timelines, reviewing their progress regularly.

6. Ensure smart investment strategies:

Keeping business and personal emergency funds in liquid assets like debt funds offers accessibility and moderate returns. Automated transfers to such funds ensure disciplined savings, while regular portfolio reviews help adapt to evolving financial needs.

7. Set clear financial boundaries:

Transparency in financial management fosters trust. Establishing clear financial roles, responsibilities, and spending limits prevents conflicts. Setting up joint financial goals while allowing flexibility for individual pursuits ensures a balanced partnership.

