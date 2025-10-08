UPI Payments Go Biometric: Transfer Money with Face & Fingerprint
Face and fingerprint recognition are now available for UPI payments. This means you can use your face or fingerprint, in addition to your PIN, to make transactions.
UPI New Rule 2025
NPCI is updating digital payments. From Oct 8, 2025, you can use your face and fingerprint for UPI transactions, adding a new layer of security besides your PIN.
UPI will become more secure
Your biometrics will link to Aadhaar data. Register your identity on your phone to authorize payments. This move aims to make digital payments safer and more convenient.
How the biometric option works
Choose the biometric option, and your phone's camera/scanner activates. Data is matched with Aadhaar for instant payment. Your info is encrypted and stored on your phone.
Reserve Bank Guidelines
RBI guidelines aim to boost security. Biometrics will combat PIN theft and phishing. Since faces and fingerprints are unique, it's harder for fraudsters to hack the system.
