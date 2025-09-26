NPCI Updates UPI Rules: High-Value Payments Made Easier
This applies to high-value transactions like capital markets, insurance, and credit card bills. This change helps users pay large amounts easily and securely in a single transaction.
NPCI has set a new UPI transaction limit. From Rs 1 lakh, the limit is now Rs 10 lakh in 24 hours for high-value payments like capital markets, insurance, and credit card bills.
This new rule lets users make large digital payments easily. Pay up to Rs 5 lakh for travel or Rs 10 lakh in 24 hours. The same limits apply to loans, insurance, and investments.
Buying jewelry via UPI is easier now. Pay up to Rs 2 lakh per transaction, or Rs 6 lakh in 24 hours. The credit card bill payment limit is also up to Rs 5 lakh per transaction.
These new rules benefit both business and personal users. Send large sums in one go, making high-value online payments faster, easier, and more secure for everyone.
