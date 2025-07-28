Image Credit : ChatGPT

UPI has revolutionized digital payments in India. Now, almost everyone with a smartphone and a bank account uses UPI apps like Google Pay and PhonePe for transactions, significantly reducing bank visits. Even buying vegetables is done through UPI, highlighting its widespread use.

From August 1, 2025, key changes are coming to UPI. The Indian National Payments Corporation (NPCI) is implementing new rules to streamline transactions and reduce server load on apps like Google Pay and PhonePe. Let's explore these changes.