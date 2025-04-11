user
Carnegie Summit: Jaishankar highlights interplay between trade & tech, flags 'Goldilocks Problem' (WATCH)

Speaking at the 9th Carnegie Global Tech Summit, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar reflected on the evolving global order, the growing interlinkage between trade and technology, and the rising geopolitical complexities. He cautioned that the world is entering a phase of sharp competition and contestation, where no economic engagement is purely business anymore.

ANI |Published: Apr 11, 2025, 2:45 PM IST

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke on Friday at the 9th Carnegie Global Tech Summit about the global changes underway, their tech consequences, and many possibilities.

Jaishankar also talked about the interplay between trade and technology, among other things.

In a post on X, he said, "Pleased to address the 9th Global Tech Summit and join Rudra C for an engaging conversation. I spoke about the global changes underway, their tech consequences, and many possibilities. Highlighted the interplay between trade & technology, the imperative of trusted & transparent digital practices and the importance of adjusting to the new global landscape."

US-China dynamics a 'Goldilocks Problem'

Speaking at the summit, the External Affairs Minister said that the world is bracing for a period of sharp competition and contestation. Jaishankar said that further collaboration between different countries, like the US and China, was like a Goldilocks problem.

"And then, even worse, deep collaboration between US and China and being at the wrong end of it. So, you know, neither situation for us. So it's kind of like a Goldilocks problem, you know. So you want, ideally, a kind of an optimal situation. They're not going to oblige the rest of the world," he said.

He said that everything was personal, and the dynamics were not just about trade anymore.

"It's going to be much harder because in the past we could insulate sectors, saying, you know, this doesn't matter, this is only trade. It's not political, it's not defense, it's not sensitive. I think what is our definition of what is sensitive has expanded. Nothing is only trade anymore. No investments are as pure, you know; nothing is purely business anymore. Everything is also personal," he said.

Jaishankar said that Europe has had the luxury of peace for several decades and that its feathers are being ruffled now.

"I think we are clearly heading for a period of sharp competition and contestation. And, you know, different countries need to plan for it. That planning is going to be much harder," he said.

