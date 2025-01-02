GOOD news! Air India offers in-flight Wi-Fi services for domestic flyers | Check details

Air India is the first Indian airline to offer in-flight Wi-Fi on domestic flights. The service, currently complimentary, is available on select aircraft like the Airbus A350 and Boeing 787-9, allowing passengers to connect multiple devices above 10,000 feet.

Air India has announced the introduction of in-flight Wi-Fi services on its domestic and international flights. Several aircraft, such as the Airbus A350, Boeing 787-9, and several Airbus A321neo models, offer this function. As a result of this accomplishment, Air India is now the first airline to offer Wi-Fi internet access during domestic flights.

This service allows passengers on Air India flights to use messaging apps and social media while staying connected. Devices using iOS or Android operating systems, including laptops, tablets, and smartphones, can connect to Wi-Fi. Additionally, when flying above 10,000 feet, passengers can connect numerous devices at once.

The rollout of Wi-Fi on domestic routes follows a pilot program on international flights using Airbus A350, select Airbus A321 neo, and Boeing B787-9 aircraft serving destinations such as New York, London, Paris, and Singapore. During an introductory period, Wi-Fi service is complimentary.

Over time, Air India has stated that it intends to gradually roll out Wi-Fi services aboard more of its fleet. The airline did point out, though, that a number of variables, including satellite connectivity, total bandwidth use, flight paths, and governmental laws, affect in-flight Wi-Fi connections. Passengers must activate Wi-Fi, choose the "Air India Wi-Fi" network, then input their PNR and last name on the site in order to join.

