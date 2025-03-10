BREAKING: Air India Mumbai-New York flight returns mid-air due to security threat, passengers rescheduled

Read Full Article

A potential security threat forced an Air India Mumbai-New York (JFK) flight (AI119) to return mid-air on March 10, 2025. The aircraft landed safely in Mumbai at 10:25 AM (local time).

Following standard security protocols, authorities are conducting mandatory checks on the aircraft. Air India has assured full cooperation with security agencies.

The flight has been rescheduled to depart at 5:00 AM on March 11, 2025. Meanwhile, affected passengers have been provided with hotel accommodation, meals, and assistance.

Air India reaffirmed its commitment to passenger and crew safety, stating that its ground teams are working to minimize inconvenience.

