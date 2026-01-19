Union Budget 2026: Is a Tax Cut Surprise Waiting for Salaried Employees?
In Budget 2026, salaried employees are expecting income tax concessions. Last year's Budget 2025 brought significant changes like tax exemption up to Rs 12.75 lakh.
Salaried Taxpayer Update
With Budget 2026 just days away, salaried folks and taxpayers are hoping for more tax breaks. Last year, the government made big changes to tax rates to boost spending.
New Tax Regime 2026
A key announcement was no income tax for incomes up to Rs 12 lakh. Adding the Rs 75,000 standard deduction, the tax-free limit hit Rs 12.75 lakh, a big relief for the middle class.
Income Tax Relief 2026
The new Income Tax Bill 2025, effective April 1, aims to simplify tax laws. TDS rules were also updated, raising the rental income limit to Rs 6 lakh from Rs 2.4 lakh.
Income Tax Bill
People can now file updated ITR-U for up to 4 years, not 2. Will Budget 2026 bring more tax cuts? Experts doubt big changes, but small slab tweaks would help the public.
