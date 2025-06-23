TTD rolls out Kiosks for Tirumala laddu booking to cut down wait times
TTD continues to innovate for devotee convenience, introducing a revolutionary system for laddu tickets. No more standing in long queues!
| Published : Jun 23 2025, 10:57 AM
2 Min read
Image Credit : TTD website
Laddu Tickets at Kiosks!
TTD offers a new convenience for the millions of devotees visiting Sri Venkateswara Swamy. A kiosk-based laddu ticket system has been launched to reduce long queues. Now, devotees can get laddu tickets digitally without waiting. Learn how this new system works and where to find these kiosks.
Image Credit : our own
Reducing Queues
Previously, devotees had to wait in line and pay cash for extra laddus, leading to wasted time and increased crowding. Now, TTD has introduced a digital laddu purchase system. Devotees can enter their darshan ticket number at a kiosk, select the desired number of laddus, and pay digitally via UPI or other methods, saving time.
Image Credit : our own
Even Without Darshan Tickets
Even devotees without darshan tickets can purchase laddus. By registering their Aadhaar number, they can buy two laddus, with plans to increase the limit to four. This is especially helpful for those visiting Tirumala without a darshan ticket.
Image Credit : tirumala
Kiosk Locations
Five kiosks are currently operational at the laddu counter under Union Bank and Canara Bank, and three more at the MBC enquiry center. Kiosks will also be available at the CRO center, Sripadmavati Guest House, and other prominent guest houses. VIP break darshan tickets will soon be available through kiosks.
Image Credit : our own
September Darshan Tickets Released Today
TTD will release various darshan tickets for September online on June 23rd. Angapradakshina tickets at 10 AM, Srivani darshan tickets at 11 AM, and senior citizen/disabled darshan tickets at 3 PM. ₹300 special entry darshan tickets will be available on June 24th at 10 AM.
Image Credit : our own
Current Tirumala Crowd Status
Heavy crowds continue at Tirumala. Sarvadarshan waiting time is about 24 hours. Vaikuntam Queue Complex compartments are full. On Sunday, 87,254 devotees had darshan, 33,777 offered hair, and hundi collections totaled ₹4.28 crores.
