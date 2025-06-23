Image Credit : Google

Gold has long been a safe and rewarding investment in Indian households. While many chase mutual funds or stocks, gold quietly delivers steady returns over time. If someone had invested just Rs 1,000 monthly in gold for the past 10 years, they'd be sitting on nice gains today. In 2015, the average price of 24K gold was around Rs 26,500 per 10 grams.

Fast forward to 2025, and it's near Rs 71,000 per 10 grams. That's almost a three-fold increase in value for gold bought in 2015. Now imagine that Rs 1,000 invested monthly instead of as a lump sum. Over 10 years, that's Rs 1.2 lakh invested. Today, it could have grown to over Rs 4 lakh based on returns.