Trump's tariff shock sends gold soaring! Top 3 gold ETFs to invest in 2025

Best Gold ETFs 2025: With Trump's tax announcement causing market turmoil, gold prices are rising. Is investing in Gold ETFs safe? Let's explore the best ETFs here.

America's Announcement:

US President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs have caused a stir in global markets. Global stock markets have seen great turmoil. At the same time, gold prices have reached new highs. This has attracted investors to gold. In such a situation, investing in gold will be safe. If you want to take advantage of this opportunity, investing in Gold ETFs will be the best choice.

26% Import Tariff:

On April 2, Trump announced a 26% import tariff on Indian goods. After this announcement, volatility was seen in the markets. Investors have started looking for safe investments. Gold is a high-yielding opportunity for them.

Investing in Gold:

Investors are focusing on other investments linked to gold, such as Gold ETFs. Investors who want to invest in gold can invest in Gold ETFs as an alternative to jewelry gold. One of the key things to consider before investing in Gold ETFs is the expense ratio. That is, if the cost of fund management is low, investors will get more benefits. In this compilation, let's look at Gold ETFs with low expense ratios that can give better returns in the long term.

Top 3 Gold ETF Investments:

Zerodha Gold ETF has an expense ratio of 0.32%. Released on February 26, 2024. It has high risks. But, it can earn 30.58% in one year. Mirae Asset Gold ETF has an expense ratio of 0.34%. Its release date is February 20, 2023. This is also high risk. Through this, there is a chance to get 30.54% annual income. LIC MF Gold ETF was released on November 9, 2011. Its expense ratio is 0.41%. In the risk meter, this is also at a high level. But, it can give 29.48% income per year.

Gold ETF Benefits:

Investors get many benefits by investing in Gold ETFs. The benefits of rising gold prices can also be obtained through this. But, there is no need to worry about the safety and purity of gold. Investment can be made at a low cost. Liquidity is high investment. As a result, it can be easily sold when needed.

Profitable Investment:

Amid Trump's new tax announcements, numerous investments have turned to gold. In this period of market volatility, Gold ETF will be a safe and profitable investment. If you are thinking of investing in gold, you can choose the right ETF and invest. You can strengthen your portfolio and get good returns.

